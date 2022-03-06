Inditex closes all Russian stores and online platform

According to reports, Spanish fashion retailer and Zara owner, Inditex has suspended all its tradings in Russia. This has come in order after the closing of 502 of its shops and halting all sales online. The Spanish company made the announcement in a statement on Saturday, March 5.
The owner of the famous retail brand, Zara is visibly following the steps of the largest western retail brands. These brands, including Zara’s main competitor, Hennes & Mauritz (H&M), have halted all its operations in Russia. This comes following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, along with all the economic sanctions imposed due to the same.
Russia contributes about 8.5% for the Inditex group’s global EBIT (earnings before interest and tax). In addition to that, the stores of the Inditex company function on the basis of rent. The fashion company said that this investment decision does not hold relevance from a financial perspective in the situation.