Economic Calendar for the Trading week – 16-20 May, 2022

The S&P 500 has fallen altogether during the exchanging week the fates market dropped right down to the 3858 level prior to pivoting and bobbing. The subsequent candle is somewhat of a mallet, yet I likewise perceive that there is a ton of opposition only above in the space of 4100. The region only above there offers a lot of obstruction too. At the end of the day, any assembly now will without a doubt track down a lot of vendors. Truth be told, from a more extended term point of view, I would have to see the highs of the upset sled from the earlier week taken out to the potential gain. That basically implies 4300.

Assuming we separate underneath the lower part of the candle during the current week, that opens up a move a lot lower, maybe down to the 3600 level. We have assuredly broken critical help, so one needs to keep thinking about whether we are essentially skipping to test that region for the opposition? I suspect that answer will be clear over the course of the following two or three days. Now, the market looks compromised, yet one needs to consider how much more awful this would have gotten had we not had the end of the week. The market additionally basically framed somewhat of a head and shoulders too.

The main thing you can rely on now is a ton of unpredictability, and accordingly, you should be careful about your position size. The unpredictability is simply going to deteriorate now, so be wary.

Below is a weekly earnings calendar of the most important upcoming quarterly reports scheduled to be released by publicly traded companies. However, we have also provided expanded earnings previews for select companies.

MONDAY Noteworthy Earnings Reports Company Symbol Earnings estimate AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ACRX -$0.07 per share BuzzFeed BZFD -$0.13 Consensus Cloud Solutions CCSI $1.23 Danaos DAC $6.11 Flotek Industries FTK -$0.06 GAN GAN -$0.10 iPower IPW $0.04 Kala Pharmaceuticals KALA -$0.41 Nu Holdings NU -$0.01 Passage Bio PASG -$0.88 PolarityTE PTE -$0.07 Ryanair Holdings RYAAY -$1.24 Stratasys SSYS -$0.04 Take-Two Interactive Software TTWO $1.01 Tencent Music Entertainment TME $0.07 Tower Semiconductor TSEM $0.47 Warby Parker WRBY $0.01 Weber WEBR $0.19 Wix.com WIX -$0.60 TUESDAY Earnings Spotlight: Walmart Walmart (WMT, $147.48) will uncover its first-quarter profit report in front of Tuesday’s opening. In its final quarter report, WMT’s profit per offer and income came in higher than whatever investigators were anticipating that thanks should the uber retailers’ capacity to keep costs serious in a high-expansion climate. What’s more, with expansion proceeding to run at its most sultry level in 40 years, this pattern likely went on in Q1, in spite of a difficult scenery, says UBS Global Research investigator Michael Lasser (Buy). “With low costs as its basic belief suggestion, WMT is remarkably situated to profit from rising expansion,” the expert adds. “Its scale helps enable it to keep solid cost holes versus its companions, which can assist it with accomplishing further offer additions in the staple channel. While Lasser concedes there will probably be some “moving pieces” in the report – including eccentrics connected with large-scale headwinds – parts like U.S. same-store deals and entire year direction will be great. “We view WMT’s portions as convincing as they offer more conviction than others in this unsure scenery,” the examiner says. Up to this point this year, the customer staples stock has shown strength in the midst of the new market unpredictability. WMT is up generally 2% for the year-to-date contrasted with an over 17% downfall for the more extensive S&P 500. In the midst of extreme year-over-year (YoY) examinations that incorporate last year’s improvement-related pop, agreement gauges are for Walmart to report a 12.4% drop in income to $1.48 per share. Income is supposed to show up at $138.8 billion (+0.4% YoY).

Other Noteworthy Earnings Reports Company Symbol Earnings estimate AerCap Holdings AER $1.39 per share Agilysys AGYS $0.17 Container Store Group TCS $0.26 Home Depot HD $3.67 HUYA HUYA $0.10 Janus International Group JI $0.09 JD.com JD $1.71 Jumia Technologies JMIA -$0.60 Keysight Technologies KEYS $1.68 NextGen Healthcare NXGN $0.20 QuickLogic QUIK -$0.07 Sea Ltd. SE -$1.29 WEDNESDAY Earnings Spotlight: Lowe’s First-quarter profits from Lowe’s (LOW, $191.70) are expected out before Wednesday’s open. Like Walmart, the home improvement retailer is confronting hard correlations from Q1 2021. By and large, are requiring a thin 0.9% YoY ascend in income to $3.24 per share. Furthermore, income is projected to be level at $23.8 billion. In any case, Lowe’s placed 2022 with energy following a strong final quarter print, says UBS Global Research examiner Michael Lasser (Buy). Furthermore, the buyer’s optional name raised its entire year direction in February. This mirrors an expansion tailwind because of LOW’s “reasonable evaluating power” that will probably keep going for essentially a couple of additional quarters, the investigator adds. “We accept LOW is building a history of strong execution with each passing quarter,” Lasser says. “In addition, it has a few special drivers to impel its outcomes in the following couple of years autonomous of the market development.” Other Noteworthy Earnings Reports Company Symbol Earnings estimate Analog Devices ADI $2.10 per share Bath & Body Works BBWI $0.53 Cisco Systems CSCO $0.86 Hawkins HWKN $0.41 IBEX IBEX $0.40 Shoe Carnival SCVL $0.86 Sociedad Quimica y Minera De Chile SQM $1.42 Synopsys SNPS $2.37 Target TGT $3.04 TJX TJX $0.61 Triumph Group TGI $0.42 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ZIM $12.57 THURSDAY Earnings Spotlight: Kohl’s Kohl’s (KSS, $47.51) will report its first-quarter profit in front of the May 19 open. The retail chain finished 2021 with a record changed profit of $7.33 per offer and year-over-year income development of 21.8% to $19.4 billion. Also, Deutsche Bank expert Gabriella Carbone (Buy) thinks the organization is simply beginning. “KSS has laid the preparation for development alongside further developing benefit, and is a more deft organization today than it was pre-pandemic,” Carbone says.