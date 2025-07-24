The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated an extensive investigation into Anil Ambani’s business operations, marking one of the most significant financial probes in recent years. On July 24, 2025, the ED conducted a sweeping series of raids on over 35 locations connected to firms under the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (RAAGA Companies) in both Mumbai and Delhi. The move, targeting around 50 firms and more than 25 individuals, comes in connection with an alleged loan fraud and money laundering case totaling Rs 3,000 crore.

The Focus: Rs 3,000 Crore Yes Bank Loan Case

At the center of the ED’s operation is the alleged diversion of public funds through a Rs 3,000 crore loan extended by Yes Bank to multiple companies associated with Anil Ambani’s business group between 2017 and 2019. Authorities allege that these loans were obtained through fraudulent means, including back-dated approval documents, weak credit analysis, and disbursement without complete documentation. Several borrowing entities reportedly shared addresses and directors, and many are suspected to be shell companies created for the purpose of routing funds.

The investigation suggests a deliberate scheme to siphon off money from banks, shareholders, and public institutions. Notably, the ED has flagged instances where loans were disbursed on the same day as the application or even before formal approval. Inputs from regulatory bodies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), National Housing Bank (NHB), Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), and Bank of Baroda have played a key role in unveiling this network of suspicious financial activities.

Authorities Probe Bribery and Diversion Schemes:

Officials have indicated that, along with fraud and money laundering, the investigation is also delving into possible bribery of bank executives. Serious concerns were raised about quid pro quo arrangements where promoters of Yes Bank allegedly received payments through their own private entities just before the sanctioning of the substantial loans. The case has expanded to examine whether senior bank officials were intentionally facilitating these irregular loans in exchange for personal benefit.

Documents uncovered during the raid point to practices such as “evergreening”—issuing new loans to repay old ones to mask defaults. There is also evidence of funds being channeled through layers of companies, many of which appeared on paper only to exist as conduits for moving money, further complicating regulatory scrutiny.

Decline of a Once-Formidable Conglomerate:

The current crackdown is another stark chapter in Anil Ambani’s dramatic fall from grace. Once counted among the world’s wealthiest, Ambani’s business fortunes have been marred by mounting debts, failed projects, and a string of regulatory and legal troubles. His conglomerate’s expansion into telecom, power, finance, and infrastructure sectors saw initial rapid growth, but was later overshadowed by unsustainable borrowing and questionable financial practices.

As the investigation continues, the ED is expected to widen its scrutiny and may summon more individuals, attach assets, or conduct further raids in an effort to recover public money and hold those responsible to account. While the companies under investigation have sought to distance themselves from the transactions in question—emphasizing that current operations remain unaffected—the probe has placed the entire RAAGA Group under a cloud.

The ED’s multi-agency operation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) underscores the government’s commitment to addressing large-scale corporate fraud and restoring faith in India’s financial systems. As details emerge, the extent of the fraud and its wider implications for the business community and investors are likely to remain in sharp focus.