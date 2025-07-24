According to reports, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is thinking of resigning as soon as this month after his government announced an important trade agreement with the United States. Ishiba has reportedly told important allies of his intention to step down, according to sources close to the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). This comes just after his ruling coalition suffered a major electoral defeat.

Electoral Defeat Fuels Leadership Crisis:

The political turmoil facing Ishiba intensified after the LDP, along with its coalition partner, lost its majority in the upper house of the Japanese legislature during the most recent elections. This defeat means the coalition is now in the minority in both houses for the first time in decades, seriously undermining the government’s ability to pursue its policy objectives. The historic loss triggered immediate speculation about Ishiba’s future, with several party figures and local chapters openly demanding new leadership.

Despite initially expressing an intention to remain in office and oversee urgent matters—including the implementation of the new US trade agreement—Ishiba has come under mounting pressure. Prominent party members and mid-level lawmakers have started mobilizing for a leadership review, seeking to advance the timing of the party’s scheduled meetings to address the crisis and accelerate the process for selecting a successor.

High-Stakes US-Japan Trade Agreement:

Ishiba’s reported contemplation of resignation closely follows the announcement of a significant trade pact with the United States. After extensive negotiations, Japan agreed to a deal that reduces the tariff on Japanese exports to the US from 25% to 15%, affecting key sectors such as automobiles and electronics. In return, Japan committed to investing $550 billion in the United States, with the aim of strengthening cooperation in critical areas like semiconductors, energy, and advanced manufacturing.

While Ishiba framed the agreement as an important diplomatic achievement that avoids more severe US trade penalties, reactions within Japan have been mixed. supporters claim the deal safeguards essential Japanese industries and secures market access, while critics—particularly from opposition parties and agricultural groups—argue that the 15% tariff remains a significant barrier and that the agreement offers limited relief for Japanese exporters. Nonetheless, the news of the reduced tariffs sparked a positive response in Japanese financial markets, with equity indices climbing on hopes of decreased economic uncertainty.

Intense Discussions and Uncertain Transition Ahead:

In recent days, Ishiba has reportedly met with former prime ministers and senior LDP officials in an effort to chart a responsible path forward for the party and the country. Party leaders have indicated that a meeting to review the election results and determine leadership accountability has been brought forward, signaling an urgency to resolve the ongoing turmoil.

Should Ishiba proceed with his resignation, a special session of the Diet would be convened to choose his successor. However, with the LDP functioning as a minority, there is uncertainty as to whether the party’s candidate would automatically assume the premiership or if broader negotiations with opposition parties will be necessary to secure parliamentary support.

Political and Economic Implications:

The prospect of Ishiba’s resignation, set against the backdrop of the new US-Japan trade agreement, leaves Japan at a political crossroads. The government will need to navigate leadership change while ensuring stability, especially as the country prepares for upcoming diplomatic events and seeks to recover from its electoral defeat.

Observers note that the coming weeks will be critical for both the LDP and Japan’s broader political landscape. The leadership question and the implementation of the high-profile trade deal will shape the nation’s direction at a time of global economic uncertainty and shifting alliances. The outcome not only holds consequences for Japan’s domestic affairs but also for its crucial partnership with the United States and position within the international community.