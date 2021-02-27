Ed-tech start-up, Kutuki bags USD 2.2 million funding in Seed round

Kutuki is a Bengaluru-based education technology start-up that serves as a learning platform for children between the age group of three to seven years. Recently, the start-up has announced to have raised funding worth USD 2.2 million which loosely translates to INR 16 crore in its latest Seed financing round.

According to several sources, it is reported that the funding round was led by Mumbai-based Omidyar Network India. According to the company profile on Crunchbase, existing investors including Mumbai-based Venture Capital firm- First Cheque, BetterCapital AngelList syndicate, AET and individual investor- Abhishek Nag.

Kutuki is a very different education technology platform with respect to its other major competitors in the market. Founded back in 2019 by Bharath Bevinahally and Sneha Sundaram, the online learning platform was set-up by professional musicians who now use story and rhyme-based study curriculum for their learning app. Furthermore, the app majorly focuses on phonics and language, reading skills, life skills, STEM, numeracy, knowledge and foundational literacy among several other things as a part of a child’s mental skill development, as mentioned in a report by Inc42.

Among many other things, Kutuki has been nationally recognized by the government of India as it won the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge. In today’s time, Kutuki has partnered with more than 130 pre-schools in India that teach children between the age of 3 years to 7 years. Also, the app has registered more than 1 lakh users across the country.

Education technology is on the high-rise as it has become the need of the hour after the COVID-19 pandemic situation in India. Several start-ups have become unicorns serving in this niche and the potential for edtech in the future is countless.

However, in 2019, the company launched its live and interactive classes for mathematics and phonics and is presently available in five languages- Tamil, English, Hindi, Kannada and Marathi.

Kutuki competes directly with education technology majors in the industry, namely- Vedantu, Byju’s, Unacademy, Kindiedays and many more. All of these platforms aim to provide an immersive educational experience and benefits to children and students at large.

As we all know how COVID-19 has completely disrupted our education base in India, education technology is more or less all we have at the moment. The fun and interactive way of learning and preparing for competitive examination through live classes, notes and other study material along with sample exam papers for competition preparation, now is mostly dependent on these education technology start-ups. The spree of acquisition continues as a few of them become Unicorns of the Indian education industry.