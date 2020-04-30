Edtech Startup Bright Tutee launches live online classes for students of class 6th to class 10th

30 May 2020, India:

Edtech startup Bright Tutee has launched free live classes on YouTube for students of class 6th to 8th standard across multiple education boards in India.

With schools observing indefinite closure to detain the further spreading of COVID – 19, online learning has gained a new prominence among the students.

The live lectures initiated by Bright Tutee follow a class-wise schedule. For instance, class 6 live sessions will go live from 11am to 11:40am, class 7 goes live from 12pm to 12:40pm, while the class 8 periods ensues from 1pm to 1:40pm, etc to provide a virtual schooling atmosphere.

Anant Goyal, Director and Founder at Bright Tutee said, “With schools witnessing closure due to the global corona pandemic, we have been witnessing a massive level of engagement on our learning platform post the virulent outbreak. To ensure that students stay secure and can learn from the safety of their homes, we have decided to leverage social media channels like YouTube to conduct free classes for students across the country.”

Anant Goyal, added, “We’re hopeful that this initiative will greatly benefit over 10 million students enrolled between classes 6th to 10th whose learning process has been discontinued due to the nationwide lockdown. The current scenario dictates that the edutech industry as a responsible corporate lobby prioritises the welfare and educational needs of students over conventional business aspirations.”

(Image – Bright Tutee)