Pedagogy secured $400K from Inflection Point Ventures

Pedagogy, which is an Ahmedabad, has now revealed that it has secured $400000 in the funding round, led by the Inflection Point Ventures.

The company which is started by the Ritesh, Archin, and Abhilash in the year 2015, Pedagogy is transforming the way students purchase and consume books at the time of preparing for the engineering and medical entrance examinations.

With the Pedagogy, students will have to purchase a single subscription to get access to all the books available for their exam, giving them access to a large and varied choice of content along with a personalized study and a practice platform.

Abhilash Sonwane, CEO, Pedagogy, said,

“Pedagogy wants to make education accessible and affordable to all students whereby they can get access to all types of content they need to prepare for their exams at a price they can afford. Bringing this idea to IPV helped us with its varied group of investors, which provides an ecosystem that a startup can lean on for help in scaling up faster.”

Abhinav Singhvi, an IPV investor, said,

“Pedagogy not only makes education more accessible but also provides enough ammunition to students that can help them succeed. The education system is evolving from averages to edges and Pedagogy’s solution to consolidate the fragmented education market with personalized content is a driver for students’ success.”

