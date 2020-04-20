Edtech startup Pariksha secured funding from INSEAD Angels, and others

Pariskha, a Pune based education technology startup has secured an undisclosed amount of investments in an extension of its Pre-Series A funding round from a clutch of angel investors.

The round was led by the INSEAD Angels, IIT Kanpur Angels, and some other angel investors.

Karanvir Singh, Founder of Pariksha, said, “This investment will help us in strengthening our product offerings and expanding our reach across the country.”

Akshat Birla of INSEAD Mumbai Angels said, “This is the first investment of INSEAD Mumbai Angels. The group’s thesis is to invest in exceptional founders and high-growth startups, preferably founded or backed by INSEAD alumni, but we are very impressed with the Pariksha founders’ vision, market know-how, execution capabilities and the size of the opportunity.”

Founded in the year 2015 by the Utkarsh Bagri, Karanvir Singh, Deepak Choudhary, and Vikram Shekhawat. Pariksha is a vernacular test preparation startup, with operations across 11 states, in six languages and serves more than two million users with more than 65000 paid subscribers.

Comments

comments