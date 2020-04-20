ITILITE secured $13M from Greenoaks, and VY Capital

ITILITE, which is a Business travel SaaS startup, has now revealed that it has secured $13 million in the funding round of Series B investment round.

The funding round was led by the Greenoaks Capital and VY Capital.

Matrix Partners India and some other existing investors also participated in the funding round. According to the report, the new funding will be going to be used to increase ITILITE’s international presence and product innovation.

Gourav Bhattacharya, Director of Matrix India, said:

“Optimising travel for cost and experience is a priority for every business on the planet, and the growth ITILITE has achieved by delivering this in such a short time is impressive. Now, armed with fresh capital, a world-class product, and a highly accomplished team behind it, we are confident that ITILITE is well-positioned to emerge as a global leader in business travel and expense management…look forward to the next phase of growth.”

Mayank, the CEO of ITILITE, said, “Around the world, the digital transformation of business travel is well underway, and we are well positioned to help them to modernise their processes using technology. Consistently delivering a great experience to travellers and seamless process efficiency to companies has helped us become the business travel platform of choice.”

