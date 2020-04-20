Nature’s Tattva secured $150K from singer Sukhbir Singh and others

Nature Tattva, a Delhi based beauty startup revealed that it had secured $150000 from Bollywood singer Sukhbir Singh and Rakhee Singal, CO-Founder of StartupBuddy.

Others who participated in this funding round include the Dhianu Das of Alfa Ventures and angel investors such as Ajay and Bharat.

The startup revealed that it would be using the funds to scale operations, brand building activities, and acquire new talent.

Sukhbir Singh said, “The beauty consumer space has always been a lucrative space, and the growth anticipated is huge.”

Rakhee Singal from Startup Buddy added, “The natural and organic beauty segment is increasing at a CAGR of 10.2 percent for the last three years; this is a good space to be in.”

Megha Wadhwa, Co-founder of Nature’s Tattva, said,

“We are looking to solve three pressing problems in the beauty space, (1) No product is 100 percent natural; (2) Products are not fresh; (3) Even if products are 100 percent natural, they have a small shelf life.”

