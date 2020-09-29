Edtech Startup StayQrious secured $2M In Seed Spherical

StayQrious, a Bangalore-based edtech startup, has now revealed that it has secured $2 million in seed funding round backed by the early-stage investors.

These include the Learnstart, Draper Associates, Lavni Ventures, Dream Incubator, and Y Combinator.

The startup will now be going to use the fresh funds to build the product, instructional content, coach tools that will enable its classroom of the future.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the company, Aanand Srinivas, Founder, and CEO, said,

“When I was in the US, I saw that while I could solve a physics problem faster than anyone else out there, no one had ever prepared me in my life for a question like, ‘If you had $15 million dollars and two years of time, what ambitious problem will you work on?.’ That’s when I realised our education system trains us from a young age just to be obedient executors of other people’s ideas, not to come up with our own original ideas. I started StayQrious with the vision of using school subjects as a means to teach our next generation the skills and attitudes that will make them ambitious innovators rather than obedient executors.”