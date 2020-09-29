Codeyoung secured seed round from Guild Capital

Codeyoung, a Bangalore based startup that offers live online coding classes to K12 students, has now secured an undisclosed amount in a seed funding round backed by the Guild Capital.

The raised funds will be used by the startup to scale up in international markets, as well as strengthen academic research, technology, and product teams.

“We started our journey by making programs in coding as a way to impart necessary skills to school kids in an enjoyable and engaging way. Now, we have more than 15,000+ kids globally enrolled in our various programmes. The funding will help us in reaching out to more students and launching more programmes aligned with our vision,” said Rupika Taneja, Co-founder, Codeyoung.