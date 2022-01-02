El Salvador president Nayib Bukele gives 2022 Bitcoin predictions

2021 was an excellent year for Bitcoin as El Salvador became the first country to accept it as legal tender. This makes it and its president the most crypto forward. And now, on the occasion of the new year, Nayib Bukele gives his predictions for Bitcoin in 2022. The predictions talk about the major things that might happen for Bitcoin this year. And while we will discuss all of them, the most interesting one is that he thinks 2 more countries will make it legal tender.

2022 predictions on #Bitcoin: •Will reach $100k

•2 more countries will adopt it as legal tender

•Will become a major electoral issue in US elections this year

•Bitcoin City will commence construction

•Volcano bonds will be oversubscribed

•Huge surprise at @TheBitcoinConf — Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) January 2, 2022

Nayib Bukele’s prediction

The first prediction is the $100k price target for Bitcoin in 2022. In 2021, while we all thought and wished that $100k was gonna happen, it didn’t. So, the chances of the same taking place in 2022 are very high. And the price of $10ok is such a big achievement that it is bound to bring a lot of new investors and companies in this space. In fact, he thinks that 2 more countries will start accepting Bitcoin as legal tender. I am expecting one of them to be Paraguay.

Nayib also said that Bitcoin is going to create a major electoral issue in the US in 2022. This is evident from the fact that the way Bitcoin is perceived very differently by different politicians. There are many like Cynthia Lummis, Warren Davidson, and Andrew Yang who have shown support for Bitcoin. Then there are others like Elizabeth Warren, who is against the asset class. This creates a clear divide and line between two political ideas.

He also talked about the Bitcoin city that is will be built in El Salvador. The construction of the same will start in 2022. And since they are mining a lot of Bitcoins using the renewable energy of the volcano there, the bonds for the same will be oversubscribed.

The 2022 Bitcoin conference

Like last year we are going to have a Bitcoin conference in Miami, Florida, in April. Last year El Salvador used this opportunity to announce their plans to make Bitcoin legal tender in the country. And this time as well, there is going to be some huge surprise, according to Nayib Bukele.

What are your thoughts as Nayib Bukele gives his 2022 Bitcoin predictions? And is there something you disagree with?

