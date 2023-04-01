El Salvador removes tech-related taxes to boost economic growth and attract investment

El Salvador’s decision to eliminate all taxes on technology innovations such as software programming, coding, apps and AI development, as well as computing and communications hardware manufacturing, is a significant step towards promoting technological development in the country. By doing so, the government hopes to position El Salvador as a technological and economic power in the world and pave the way for a better future for its citizens.

The move is aligned with establishing the National Bitcoin Office (ONBTC), which regulates and promotes the use of Bitcoin in the country. ONBTC aims to work closely with Bitcoin entrepreneurs and companies to support adopting this technology and position El Salvador as a leader. The government’s decision to eliminate taxes on technology innovations is a positive step towards achieving this goal and will likely attract more businesses and investors to the country.

This decision continues the government’s efforts to use Bitcoin to counter hyperinflation and dependence on the U.S. dollar. El Salvador has been using capital gains from Bitcoin investments to rebuild the nation, and President Nayib Bukele believes that winding down tax requirements on technology innovations will further expedite technological development in the country.

As promised, on April 1, 2023, Bukele sent a bill to Congress to eliminate all income, property, and capital gains taxes on technology innovations. This move is expected to create a more favourable environment for technology companies and startups to operate in and attract more investment to the country.

Why is Salvador promoting Bitcoin City?

In addition to promoting the use of Bitcoin and supporting technological innovation, the government of El Salvador is also making efforts to promote tourism, counter-terrorism, and build regional business hubs. One of the most notable initiatives in this regard is the development of Bitcoin City, which is set to become a renewable crypto-mining hub powered by hydrothermal energy from the nearby Conchagua volcano. The name “Volcano Bonds” is derived from the location of Bitcoin City and is expected to attract much attention from investors and businesses alike.

Overall, eliminating taxes on technology innovations is a positive step towards promoting technological development and economic growth in El Salvador. The establishment of ONBTC and the development of Bitcoin City are also expected to contribute to the country’s economic development in the long run. By promoting the use of Bitcoin and other new technologies, El Salvador is setting itself up for a brighter future and positioning itself as a leader in this rapidly evolving industry.