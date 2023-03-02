El Salvador to launch new Bitcoin curriculum for education

El Salvador was the first country in the world to make Bitcoin a legal tender. The government is also rapidly investing in technologies to boost adoption as well as spread awareness among its citizens. They even have launched a Bitcoin school where the locals are taught about the new technology and how it can benefit them. And now, the authorities are upgrading this course as El Salvador plans to launch a new Bitcoin curriculum which would be much better.

El Salvador’s new Bitcoin course

The head of the Bitcoin curriculum, Dalia Platt, says that with the new course, they aim to change the way how people learn about BTC. They want to make it fun, creative interactive and, most importantly, easy to understand. BTC Times reported that some of the new topics in the curriculum included “What is Money?” and “Navigating scarcity in the growing economy.”

Dalia says that there in 2022, they educated 10,000 users on crypto, which was a 2500% increase from the year before that. This shows that El Salvador is rapidly progressing in terms of promoting Bitcoin and spreading awareness among its citizens. In fact, the country wants to lead the way for Bitcoin education globally. They are also giving out special BTC degrees for those who complete the diploma program.

Bitcoin purchase history

El Salvador made history in 2021 by becoming the first country in the world to adopt Bitcoin as a legal tender. In September 2021, El Salvador bought its first 400 bitcoins, worth around $20 million, as part of its plan to use the cryptocurrency for various government transactions and to promote financial inclusion. Since the initial purchase, El Salvador has continued to buy more bitcoins, and as of February 2023, it holds over 700 bitcoins worth approximately $32 million.

The adoption of Bitcoin has been a controversial move, and it remains to be seen how successful it will be in achieving the government’s goals. Some experts have raised concerns about the volatility of the cryptocurrency, as well as the potential for it to be used for money laundering and other illegal activities. Nonetheless, El Salvador’s Bitcoin experiment has sparked interest from other countries, and it will be interesting to see if other nations follow suit in the future.

