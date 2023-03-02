Silvergate bank stock loses 31% value due to delayed filing

The Stock of Silvergate bank loses 31% of its value after the bank said it would delay the filing of the annual 10-K report. The annual report of a public business is very important as it gives insights into the business’s health and important financial metrics. Every year investors look forward to this report to evaluate their investment decisions in a company. And if a public company is delaying its filing, then there might be something shady going on, or the business could be at a loss.
Silvergate’s annual report filing delay
The delay in Silvergate’s annual report is about 2 weeks. The bank also gave a rationale for this delay saying that selling additional debt securities in January and February caused it. The bank also notified us that they are expecting losses in the coming months. This created a huge impact on the market as sentiment turned negative, and the price of the stock tumbled.
The bank also said that the losses could affect their capital rations, and the bank could end up being less than well-capitalized. They are currently assessing how the aforementioned subsequent events will affect its capacity to operate as a going concern in the twelve months after the issuance of its financial statements. Additionally, it is reviewing the impact of these events.
About Silvergate bank
Silvergate Bank is a publicly traded bank that was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California, USA. The bank primarily serves the digital currency industry, providing financial infrastructure solutions to businesses involved in cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.
They offer a variety of services, including lending, depositing, and payment processing. The bank has gained a reputation as one of the most cryptocurrency-friendly banks in the United States, with a large number of its clients being cryptocurrency exchanges and other blockchain-related businesses.
