El Salvador’s first Bitcoin-powered veterinary hospital opened this week

The huge San Salvador pet hospital will open its doors on February 26th, with each surgery costing $0.25 BTC. The veterinary hospital built using Bitcoin proceeds will open on Saturday, according to Nayib Bukele’s management (February 26). Each treatment will cost $0.25 in BTC, according to the President.

The Bitcoin-powered veterinary hospital opened

El Salvador has not only become the first country to accept bitcoin as legal tender, but it has also made a macro-economic purchase of the principal cryptocurrency. The government announced in October 2021 that it would utilize the $4 million profit (at the time) from the investment to build a huge veterinary facility in San Salvador (the capital).

Wanna watch a video about #Bitcoin and pets?@chivopets is the first ever #Bitcoin fully funded animal hospital. Every treatment will cost only $0.25, paid in #BTC, with any wallet. https://t.co/qODeo1eO3M — Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) February 25, 2022

The institution will open its doors just four months after the announcement. The actual day is February 24, and the hospital, Chivo Pets, will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Operating rooms, rehabilitation, hospitalization, quarantine rooms, and other medical facilities will be available.

It’s worth noting that the Chivo Bitcoin wallet is named after the hospital. The latter is a smartphone app that enables individuals and companies to conduct cryptocurrency transactions.

President Nayib Bukele, a bitcoin enthusiast, said that each medical operation will cost $0.25 in BTC, with clients able to use any wallet. El Salvador debuted its new bitcoin instruction facility, “La Casa Del Bitcoin” (English: “The House of Bitcoin”), earlier this month. It offers “free and open learning opportunities” to anyone interested in learning about the asset’s benefits.

El Salvador’s decision to make bitcoin an official form of payment, according to Minister of Tourism Morena Valdez, has benefited the local tourism industry. She claims it has risen by more than 30% since the Act was enacted.

The lawmaker went on to say that the major flow of tourists had also shifted. Before the adoption, the majority of visitors to El Salvador came from Guatemala, Honduras, or Nicaragua. Tourists from the United States account for 60% of all visitors.

Furthermore, visitors have begun to spend more money throughout their stay in the country. Officials predicted revenues of $800,000, but the real figure was $1.4 million in foreign currency.

If you find this article informative then do not forget to share it with your friends and family!

Also read: Ukraine has targeted the crypto wallets of Russian politicians