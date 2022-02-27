Former Goldman Sachs Executive Joins Coinbase’s Board of Directors

Roger Bartlett is leaving Goldman Sachs after 16 years. Coinbase is the largest publicly traded cryptocurrency exchange in the United States. According to Bartlett, now is the right time to apply his Goldman Sachs experience to the Bitcoin economy.

Goldman Sachs executive joins Coinbase after 16 years with a multinational investment firm. “It’s time to embrace the crypto economy,” he said, adding that it’s a “once in a lifetime opportunity to help influence the next stage of the digital evolution.”

On Friday, Bartlett announced that he will be running Coinbase’s global financial operations after 16 years in investment banking. To assist users in utilizing digital assets, the now-former global co-head of operations for global markets at Goldman Sachs said he would be working with Coinbase’s chief financial officer Alesia Haas, president, and chief operating officer Emilie Choi, vice president of institutional products Greg Tusar, and head of institutional sales Brett Tejpaul.

Goldman Sachs’ Roger Bartlett is leaving to join Coinbase, a bitcoin exchange. He worked as a managing director and global co-head of operations for Global Markets at Goldman Sachs for a year. Prior to it, he worked for Equities for nearly five years as the global head of operations. Prior to joining Goldman Sachs, he worked at Credit Suisse for six years as a vice president.

Bartlett announced on Linkedin Friday: ”After 16 years at Goldman Sachs, it’s time to embrace the crypto economy. I am delighted to announce that next week I’ll be joining Coinbase to run Global Financial Operations”.

He stated that now is the time to put his Goldman Sachs skills to use and pursue his “desire to help allow the next generation crypto economy.”

“The exciting purpose-led objective to generate economic freedom in the world, in a customer first, automation first approach is a once in a lifetime opportunity to be part of constructing the next stage of the digital transformation,” the former Goldman Sachs executive said.

Coinbase is a cryptocurrency exchange that is listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. According to the company, the number of verified users on the network has increased to 89 million. Meanwhile, the number of monthly transactional customers had climbed to 11.4 million by the end of last year.

Coinbase also claimed that its trading volume climbed by more than 8.5 times year over year and that its “market share of trading volume increased in nearly all assets.”

