From Software announced Kadokawa is developing a new Tabletop RPG game based on Elden Ring. Ryo Mizuno was also once a founding member of Group SNE, which is currently still developing a lot of Trading Card games and tabletop RPGs, including this new Elden ring tabletop game.

The Elden Ring RPG for the tabletop would have lots of rules, along with data about items, monsters, spells, etc. It would be fascinating to see Elden Ring converted to a tabletop, and how that would work. An Elden Ring tabletop RPG is set for a release in Japan at the beginning of Spring 2023, and there is no word as to whether or not a tabletop RPG will come west.

Now, with Elden Ring having captured the attention of millions of gamers around the world, and established itself as one of the best games this year, it is finally getting its very own Elden Ring tabletop RPG, and the team responsible for Dark Souls Tabletop RPG is set to make an Elden Ring tabletop title. The success of Elden Ring cannot be overstated, it is one of the most critically-acclaimed titles released over the past decade, and has created a lasting cultural impact on games and the culture surrounding them, all within a very short period of time.

Elden Ring is Getting a Tabletop RPG

In March, Bandai Namco teased their plans for expanding on George R.R. Martins Elden Ring in a variety of ways, just after they announced the action JRPG had sold more than 12 million copies around the world. Elden Ring is directed by the game’s director, Hidetaka Miyazaki, and features worldbuilding from fantasy novelist George R. R. Martin, known for the A Song of Ice and Fire novel series.

So far, we have learned that Elden Rings’ adaptation will be handled by the Group SNE, with the game being produced by Hironori Katou, the same team that was responsible for the tabletop role-playing game Dark Souls. While the forthcoming Dark Souls RPG has chosen to use D&D 5E rules, from CRPs announcements or CRPs Twitch channels, it is unclear which role-playing game systems Mercer is using to make Elden Ring come to life.

While the rules allowed for a very faithful-feeling Dark Souls experience, the Kadokawa-developed Dark Souls RPG was not really meant to be played in groups, since the other players can only serve as temporary summons. The Evil Spirits tabletop role-playing game was a single-player role-playing game, designed for play by a player and an in-game specialist. Of course, it was just Kadokawa fans who subtitled Evil Spirits There is the RPG since the game was never released in English or any other languages. The exclusive early release implies the tabletop RPG would have various versions around the world, or simply have one Japanese version and one English one.