 How to pair FireStick remote to TV?

The most common setup these days is to have a Smart TV or a non-smart TV with Amazon Firestick like multimedia device that can turn your normal TV into a Netflix and Amazon Prime enabling Smart TV. However, you may experience the everyday hassle of balancing between the two devices’ remotes. One remote to turn your TV on and off and switch between the local channels on TV, while the other remote is for controlling your smart device settings, for example- browsing Netflix on your Amazon FireTV Stick. The point being that the experience is not as seamless as it should actually be and there is a way by which you can eliminate your normal TV remote and control everything with your Amazon FireStick remote.

Pairing your Amazon FireStick remote to your device is not that difficult, and once you do it, you can turn your TV on and off, control volumes and switch between channels with one single remote. Problem solved! No need for you to carry around two different TV remotes- one is enough!

How to pair Amazon FireStick remote to TV?

There are a couple of ways with which you can synchronize your FireStick remote to your TV, but I will tell you about the easiest steps on how you can achieve your goal. However, there is only one condition that you need to look out for and that is HDMI CEC option on your traditional TV.

Follow these below mentioned steps to pair your FireStick remote to your non-smart TV:

Press the Home Button on your FireStick remote and hold it for about 10 seconds. The LED light on the Home Button will begin to blink, indicating that it is searching for a TV to pair with. Go to FireStick remote home screen > Settings >Display and Audio > HDMI CEC Device Control- Turn this option ‘On’. Click on the Menu button on your non-smart TV > Settings > System > HDMI CEC Control > enable this option like we have already done on FireStick remote. Once you have enabled the HDMI CEC option, both on your FireStick and TV, check if the FireStick remote’s LED lights have turned to three blue lights. If yes, this means that your remote that found a TV and has paired with it.

Voila! In just five easy steps, you will now be able to control your non-smart TV with your Amazon FireStick remote. No more hustling to find the right remote for your TV! For those of you who don’t know, FireStick also has an option to allow users to add more than one remote. This feature can come in handy when you have misplaced or lost your original remote or the batteries went out. Having an additional remote on your bedside drawer won’t harm. What do you think?