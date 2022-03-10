Bethesda Has 5 Year Plan For Fallout 76

Now, Bethesda has confirmed the existence of a five-year plan for Fallout 76, indicating that Fallout 76 is still waiting for more support. Either way, players can rest assured that Bethesda intends to keep updating Fallout 76 for at least the next five years. In short, there’s a lot to be done for Fallout 76, with years of content planned even from now on.

Even though the launch of the game was difficult, Bethesda has been very supportive of it, and Tucker acknowledged this in an interview with AusGamers, saying, “It’s a very different game today than when it launched. It has a community, and the team says it does, hence the commitment to years of content. Over the course of more than three years, we’ve seen Fallout 76 evolve from a fairly thin shell to something much more substantial. The Fallout studio has a five-year plan, although details become “blurred” after the third year. The development team monitors what our players do, what they ask for. We have a lot of fun and interesting things that I can’t wait to tell people about.