Electric supercar Bugatti Rimac takes over of a Volkswagen’s Bugatti

Electric supercar juggernauts are most welcome to the electric vehicle world with Rimac. The Croatian electric hypercar startup is to take control of the most known Volkswagen’s Bugatti brand. The debugged Bugatti Rimac would be launched under Mate Rimac, the founder of Rimac.

Two years ago, Rimac credited Elon Musk, saying people don’t appreciate what Elon has been doing for humanity. Rimac’s vehicles are known to be brutally fast, though they have produced relatively few cars. So far, the company has been working on developing its technology. Currently, their technology is being used in well-known car brands like Jaguar, Pininfarina, and Aston Martin.

Today the foundation for an exciting and promising future of BUGATTI was laid by the creation of the joint venture BUGATTI Rimac through @Porsche and @MateRimac. Porsche will hold a 45% stake in this new company.#BUGATTI #BUGATTIRimac Fuel consumption: https://t.co/48V6IPTi6n pic.twitter.com/QHLY5lctB3 — Bugatti (@Bugatti) July 5, 2021

As Bugatti tweets, the future of Bugatti is Bugatti Rimac. However, Porsche is to hold a stake in the newly formed startup. Around 45% of Rimac will be owned by Porsche. Rimac already has expertise in the development of engines and related technology. There is no argument that the upcoming Rimac Bugatti can get in the competition.

Vehicles like Rimac Nevera are completely different compared to Rimac Bugatti. However, the power offered by electric Bugatti would be better than the fuel engine combustion. Nevera is expected to be better than Chiron, which is also a product of Bugatti.

Furthermore, Rimac Bugatti’s production would be in France, its original production plant. Despite Rimac’s production facility in Croatia headquarters. It is said that the supercar business would be “self-sustaining and profitable on its own.”

Mate Rimac says..

Volkswagen’s Bugatti and Rimac’s Bugatti can coexist side by side as told by Rimac’s CEO, Mate Rimac. He says that Rimac could make an electric vehicle of Bugatti, but would also be making a hybrid supercar in this decade. He said, “We can have two parallel, very distinct product lines,” While Volkswagen’s Bugatti is like a swiss watch, the electric Bugatti will be like an Apple watch.

Rimac added, “Rimac and Bugatti are a perfect match in terms of what we each bring to the table. As a young, agile, and fast-paced automotive and technology company, we have established ourselves as an industry pioneer in electric technologies.”

No funds were exchanged for this partnership. In September 2020, Bugatti was known to be sold to Rimac. Where the announcement stated, “Bugatti – the luxury brand best known for today’s 16-cylinder hypercars and its pre-WWII automotive masterpieces – will likely be transferred to Rimac via Porsche, in exchange for a bigger share in Europe’s answer to Tesla.”

Bugatti was a product of extensive research and development, thus increasing its cost, reserved for only some people who can afford it. Bugatti Rimac will be a faster and much better version than earlier ones to compete with the current fastest EVs.

Source: Financial Times