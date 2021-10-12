Electric Vehicle Batteries are working out their limitations to checkmate Gasmobiles!

One cold night, in an emergency, a man is starting his Electronic Vehicle. But the obstinate engine is not willing to start. He got mad and yelled at his battery vehicle. He couldn’t fulfill his emergency. This is an old story. But now, the same man in the same cold night starts his Battery Vehicle contentedly. This is the story of new batteries. Yes! Batteries are getting better day by day, overcoming their limitations to checkmate Gas-mobiles completely.

There has been constant criticism that electric vehicles won’t start in cold weather. It won’t be a problem from now on. The new vehicle systems and applications are just about to solve the cold-start issue if there was really a problem. And there is also another criticism that the batteries release toxic chemicals and have recycling issues. The Gas mobiles have the same issues. But we have to look closely at conventional lead-acid battery recycling denouncing the electric cars.

With the latest developments in the sustainable electric vehicle battery area, the batteries are now with improved durability and life span as well as reducing the use of toxic materials, improved recycling technology, and focusing the supply chains that eliminate material obtaining from the disputed land.

Leading technologies

Last year, a startup Group 14 technologies the US firm won an award of $3.96 million for their work on wide-spreading and rapid adoption of its patented silicon-carbon anode formula through the Energy Department’s new Energy Storage Grand Challenge.

Regarding the reception of the award. Group 14 stated that its “breakthrough nanomaterials technology, Scaffold Prime™, is a patented, elegantly simple carbon chemistry process that transforms ultra-high purity raw precursors into silicon-carbon material, which is then tuned to the ideal electrochemical properties per given use case.”

This means the upgrades by Group 14’s silicon-carbon technology include the enhanced battery performance compared to traditional electric vehicle batteries which are made of graphite anodes or some sort of material.

Group 14 collaborated with Cabot Corporation of Boston as a key partner and with other companies like Farasis of China, Silatronix of Wisconsin, and Arkema of France, in addition to the Energy department’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratories for the sake of commercialization.

Group 14 also agreed with the Slovakian energy storage firm InnoBat, to set up its business model about battery recycling and the use of sustainable materials. The company is doing this to reach the needs and expectations of electric vehicle consumers when they get one.

Keeping that in the mind and speaking about it, Group 14 CEO and Co-founder Rick Luebbe explained why the company made Washington state their manufacturing facility. He said “Two of the biggest reasons we decided to base Group14 in Washington are the access to clean power as well as the state’s aggressive sustainability initiatives to rapidly decarbonize over the next few decades,” he said. “It is encouraging to see strong public and private support for the development of a local clean energy economy.”

The company announced that Farasis Energy found a 25% “energy boost” for its EV batteries made with Group 14’s “SCC55” silicon-carbon anodes.