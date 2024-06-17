Activist hedge fund Elliott Management has made headlines with its significant $1.9 billion investment in Southwest Airlines. The fund plans to advocate for major leadership changes at the airline, which has been struggling compared to its competitors. This move makes Elliott one of Southwest’s largest shareholders and sets the stage for a potentially transformative period for the airline.

Elliott Management is pushing for the immediate replacement of Southwest CEO Bob Jordan and Chairman Gary Kelly. In a detailed letter and presentation to the company, Elliott criticized the currentc leadership for the airline’s underperformance and suggested bringing in external candidates to fill these top positions. Elliott’s presentation emphasized that Southwest, once considered a “best-in-class” airline, has now become a laggard in the industry.

Southwest Airlines has been dealing with several significant challenges, including delivery delays of Boeing’s 737 Max planes, which are crucial to its operations. Additionally, the airline has been struggling to adapt to shifting travel demands post-pandemic and has faced setbacks from operational disruptions, such as the costly holiday meltdown at the end of 2022.

Southwest’s performance has lagged behind its major rivals. Over the past three years, its shares have dropped by more than 50%, while Delta Air Lines’ shares have increased by about 10%, and United Airlines’ shares have seen a smaller decline of around 7%. This stark contrast underscores the urgency of Elliott’s call for a leadership change.

Southwest’s Response

Southwest Airlines has responded by expressing confidence in its current management team. The board stated that it believes in the ability of CEO Bob Jordan and his team to execute the company’s strategic plan aimed at long-term shareholder value. The airline also emphasized its commitment to maintaining an open dialogue with shareholders.

Elliott’s Critique and Recommendations

Elliott Management’s critique of Southwest’s current strategy focuses on the airline’s conservative business model. The activist investor dismissed recent upgrades, such as bigger overhead bins and better Wi-Fi, as insufficient. Elliott argued that these changes reflect a focus on incremental improvements rather than a comprehensive evaluation of growth opportunities. The firm suggested that Southwest needs to offer more revenue-generating options, such as different seating classes and additional services, to stay competitive.

Elliott’s critique is backed by extensive research, including conversations with former Southwest employees and surveys of over 2,000 flyers. This research indicated that customers increasingly prefer airlines that offer a broader range of products and services, suggesting that Southwest’s one-size-fits-all approach may no longer be sufficient.

Elliott’s Broader Strategy

This campaign at Southwest is part of a broader strategy by Elliott Management, which has recently taken significant stakes in several large companies, including Texas Instruments, SoftBank, and Anglo American. In these campaigns, Elliott has consistently pushed for leadership changes to drive improvements and shareholder value.

Elliott Management’s significant investment in Southwest Airlines and its call for immediate leadership changes underscore a critical moment for the airline. Facing challenges from delivery delays, operational disruptions, and a shifting competitive landscape, Southwest is under pressure to adapt and innovate. As one of the airline’s largest shareholders, Elliott’s push for new leadership aims to revitalize Southwest and help it regain its status as a leading player in the airline industry. The coming months will be crucial in determining whether these changes will take place and how they will impact the future of Southwest Airlines.