The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has filed a lawsuit against software giant Adobe, accusing the company of employing deceptive tactics to trap users in expensive subscriptions. The lawsuit alleges that Adobe hides crucial information about early termination fees and makes canceling subscriptions a frustrating and complicated process.

Deceptive Practices: Hiding Fees in Fine Print

The DOJ complaint centers on Adobe’s “default, most lucrative subscription plan,” which automatically enrolls users without clearly disclosing all the terms and conditions. The lawsuit claims Adobe buries these terms, particularly the hefty early termination fees that can reach “hundreds of dollars,” in “fine print and behind optional textboxes and hyperlinks.” This lack of transparency makes it difficult for users to understand the true cost of subscribing to Adobe’s services.

“Onerous and Complicated” Cancellation Process

The lawsuit further alleges that even after users discover they want to cancel their subscriptions, Adobe throws up additional hurdles. The cancellation process is described as “onerous and complicated,” forcing users to navigate a maze of webpages and pop-ups. The DOJ claims that Adobe then “ambushes” users with the early termination fee information at the last minute, potentially discouraging them from completing the cancellation.

The frustration doesn’t end there. According to the lawsuit, users attempting to cancel by phone or live chat encounter similar obstacles. The DOJ alleges that these customer service channels are riddled with dropped calls, disconnected chats, and a need to repeatedly explain cancellation reasons. These tactics create significant friction and can dissuade users from following through with cancellation.

The lawsuit argues that these practices by Adobe violate federal laws designed to protect consumers. The complaint also targets two high-ranking Adobe executives, Maninder Sawhney and David Wadhwani, alleging their direct involvement or control over these deceptive practices.

The DOJ lawsuit echoes broader industry frustrations with Adobe’s subscription model. In 2012, Adobe transitioned from selling software with a one-time purchase fee to a subscription-based model for its popular creative suite, including Photoshop and Illustrator. This shift forced many creatives to subscribe on a recurring basis to maintain access to essential tools for their work. Earlier in June 2024, Adobe faced backlash over its updated terms of service, with some fearing the company might use user-generated content to train its artificial intelligence systems. This lawsuit adds to the ongoing regulatory scrutiny surrounding Adobe’s business practices. In 2022, the company’s attempt to acquire design platform Figma for $20 billion was ultimately abandoned due to antitrust concerns raised by European regulators.

The Future of Subscriptions and Consumer Protection

The DOJ’s lawsuit against Adobe highlights a growing focus on protecting consumers from unfair subscription practices. The outcome of this case will be closely watched by the tech industry and consumer rights advocates alike. A win for the DOJ could set a precedent and lead to stricter regulations on subscription models, particularly regarding fee transparency and cancellation processes.