Elon Musk asks Tesla workers to “rally hard” after a “tough quarter”

The CEO of the electric car-making company Tesla, Elon Musk has sent a mail to his workers asking them to work very hard as the company has faced a very difficult quarter due to the disruption of the supply chain in China. The email accidentally came out in public and it is not the first time that Musk has sent such an email to his employees.

In the mail, the chief of the company mentioned that the manufacturing industry of the corporation based in Shanghai is dealing with problems in production. This happened after the work inside the factory was paused for a certain period due to the sudden Covid-19 outbreak in the country this year.

Keeping a note that the present quarter of the US-based EV firm is ending on June 30.

Showing his concerns about the difficulties being faced in China due to the disruption in the supply and production chain, the CEO of the firm has asked his employees to boost their efforts as the company needs to recover the loss it faced in this quarter.

However, Musk also said that the factory in Shanghai is now putting all its strength to recover and some other manufacturing industries of the firm at different locations have increased the level of production.

The company did not make any remarks on this concern. Tesla was down by 5% in the market as of Monday.

After China had shut down the states affected by Covid-19 for a few weeks, the supply chains of most of the corporations of the world got highly disturbed and Tesla became one of those companies to have strived to get the basic components for production.

The manufacturing industry of Shanghai restarted the production after three weeks and this resulted in the production of about 50,000 fewer cars.

Moreover in his leaked emails Musk was also seen speaking highly about the Vehicles produced by Tesla. He said that his EV firm manufacturers excellent vehicles which are praised by all and help individuals to make their lives easy and the world better.

He further motivated his workers to keep up their tasks saying that no matter how disrupted the world turns you should keep moving on with your work as it is a good deed to make this world a better place to live. The chief also said that he respects and honors his employees more than the billionaires of Wall Street.