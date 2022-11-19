Elon Musk asks Twitter Users if Trump Should be Reinstated

According to recent reports, Elon Musk asked Twitter users whether Donald Trump, who has been banned from the platform should be allowed to come back. Read the entire article to learn more about this news piece.
About the voting
“Reinstate former President Trump,” the billionaire Twitter owner posted, with a chance to vote either yes or no. Donald Trump was banned from the platform as the social media company felt that he was inciting violence. People who stormed the U.S. Capitol during elections were his supporters and he called them patriots.
In one of his tweets, he wrote: “The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape, or form!!! “Twitter said this tweet “is being interpreted as further indication that President Trump does not plan to facilitate an ‘orderly transition”.
In the next, the president tweeted: “To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.”Twitter said this was “being received by a number of his supporters as further confirmation that the election was not legitimate”.
Twitter said both of these tweets were “in violation of the Glorification of Violence Policy”.
About Elon Musk
The richest man on the planet has recently acquired one of the most popular social media companies, Twitter. Ever since he has done that, there have been several rumors that have been floating about him wanting to bring Donald trump back on the platform. Even when Trump was suspended from the platform, Elon Musk wasn’t in favor of Twitter’s decision. He said that “I do think it was not correct to ban Donald Trump, I think that was a mistake,” Musk said. “I would reverse the perma-ban. … But my opinion, and Jack Dorsey, I want to be clear, shares this opinion, is that we should not have perma-bans.” Banning Trump from Twitter didn’t end Trump’s voice, it will amplify it among the right and this is why it’s morally wrong and flat out stupid,” Musk said at an event.
Elon Musk has reinstated many banned accounts on the platform but the decision on Donald Trump’s account is still pending. This is why Elon Musk put up a vote on the platform so that the users could decide whether Trump should come back or not.