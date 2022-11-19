Elon Musk asks Twitter Users if Trump Should be Reinstated

According to recent reports, Elon Musk asked Twitter users whether Donald Trump, who has been banned from the platform should be allowed to come back. Read the entire article to learn more about this news piece.

About the voting

“Reinstate former President Trump,” the billionaire Twitter owner posted, with a chance to vote either yes or no. Donald Trump was banned from the platform as the social media company felt that he was inciting violence. People who stormed the U.S. Capitol during elections were his supporters and he called them patriots.

In one of his tweets, he wrote: “The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape, or form!!! “Twitter said this tweet “is being interpreted as further indication that President Trump does not plan to facilitate an ‘orderly transition”.

In the next, the president tweeted: “To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.”Twitter said this was “being received by a number of his supporters as further confirmation that the election was not legitimate”.