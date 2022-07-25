Elon Musk causes ripples on Twitter yet again with the latest controversey

Elon Musk’s omnipresence on news makes it seem like the internet will never run out of Musk content. One after the other, Musk stories springs up like mushrooms during mushroom. Sometimes it is his tweets, and other times it is his feats. Either way, the wealthiest man on the planet rarely leaves the spotlight on the internet. The latest Musk controversy that got netizens talking was a Wall Street Journal report about an alleged affair between Musk and Google CEO Sergey Brin’s ex-wife, Nicole Shanahan. Apparently, the affair acted as the catalyst for the divorce. The news has made its impact and the Twitter town cannot keep calm. Memes and responses have been raining down on Twitter ever since the news began doing rounds on the internet. Read along to know more.

Again and Again

Elon Musk has a lot of titles, official and unofficial. However, it seems like the Tesla CEO is not quite pleased with the ‘home-breaker’ title. Musk took to Twitter to state that the report was baseless and totally untrue. In fact, he even added that Brin and he are still good friends. And if that is not enough proof for the untainted camaraderie between the two, they even attended a party the night before, or so he says. The fact that Sergey had played a crucial part in helping Tesla out of the financial crisis in the past adds to the gravity of the issue. Nobody approves of a person who bites the hand that fed it. Looks like the usually unabashed Musk is quite aware of that. Let us take a look at his tweets in response to the report.

Well, the tweet wasn’t that hard to figure out after all.

______, ______ your 👖 are on 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ioq3EGOQj3 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2022

And some partially-philosophical toppings to finish the overall effect

The media is a click-seeking machine dressed up as a truth-seeking machine — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2022

As usual, the Twitter town had a cauldron of responses to the report. Let us flip through a couple of the reactions and responses on Twitter.

People do have a way with words.

So, Elon has triggered two $1bn breakup clauses. https://t.co/0I6Dlizo1f — Benedict Evans (@benedictevans) July 24, 2022

This never gets old

To be fair, it does look like Sergey wanted nothing to do with the picture.

Looks to me as if you photobombed him… Just as you claim Ghislaine Maxwell did! — Stanphyl Capital (@StanphylCap) July 25, 2022

When it comes to Musk, differentiating between sarcasm and facts can be quite a task

People managed to solve one of the world’s mysteries, thanks to the report.

One way to get a reply from @elonmusk is to tell a ___ about him? — $TSLA up or down (@no_panic_sell) July 25, 2022

You: *opens phone* Mark Zuckerberg, the FBI, the KGB, Huawei, Elon Musk, the CCP, and half of California: pic.twitter.com/J2sLFz1XaE — Professor Jo R. R. Machin Esq.🍃 (@LeHobbitFan) July 25, 2022

Elon’s idea of ‘ages’ and ours are two very different things.

Elon Musk takes to Twitter to deny he had an affair with Sergey Brin’s wife, and adds he hasn’t “had sex in ages”. pic.twitter.com/Jt2eV1vOXd — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) July 25, 2022

The report may or may not be true. However, one question that’s looming large is, ‘Why is nobody talking about Sergey Brin’s silence about the report?’