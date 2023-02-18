Twitter will charge users for text message account security.

Twitter announced on Friday that only premium customers will be able to safeguard their identities utilizing phone messages as a secondary issue of verification. Just Twitter Blue members would be permitted for using phone texts as primary two-factor authentication system after March 20, the company confirmed in a statement. Two-factor verification, intended to improve user account, requires the employment of an additional authentication mechanism in combination to a passcode by the account owner. Twitter enables 2FA with a secure link, a verification application, or SMS messages.

In accordance with a blog post published on Wednesday that the firm’s statement referred to, the company believes “corrupt individuals” are exploiting handset 2FA. In response to a user’s twitter post that the business was altering policies “since Telcos Utilizing Bot Identities to Push 2FA SMS” and claiming that the business were spending $60 million per year “on fraud SMS,” Twitter founder Elon Musk responded “Yeah.”

The blue mark, which was previously restricted to accounts created of prominent people like reporters, politicians, and other prominent individuals, has become accessible to everyone who wants to pay.

Twitter announced earlier this month that the pricing of the Twitter Blue membership for Android phones will be identical to something for iphone users: $11 per monthly.

HOW TO USE 2FA

In order to utilize two-factor verification, a client must provide a passcode as the initial component and the other, unique component, usually a safety tokens or a sensory element like its a fingerprinting and face scanning.

Because that immediately removes the hazards related to stolen credentials, two-factor authentication is important to internet safety. If a username is taken, stolen, or obtained through phishing emails, it is no longer appropriate to grant access because a login without permission is worthless.

