The CEO of the social network has announced that starting on April 15, only verified accounts will be displayed on the algorithmic “For You” timeline, marking the latest development in the drama of Elon Musk and his bizarre Twitter judgements. Musk defended the action by claiming that it was the “only realistic way to address advanced AI bot swarms taking over” in a tweet.

The Tesla CEO added that while banning unverified accounts from recommendations was made to combat bots, “verified” bots that don’t mimic people will be allowed to appear on the “For You” timeline. In other words, for Twitter’s algorithm to promote you, you need to be a brand, a paid user, or a public figure.

Elon Musk announced that only verified accounts could participate in polls

Despite opposition from many users, Twitter has long been working to promote the “For You” timeline. Making it a verified-only algorithmic feed will not be a well-liked option either. Importantly, researchers claim that there are currently just 385,000 paying subscribers on Twitter. Also, the business will start deleting legacy verification checkmarks from popular accounts on April 1. As a result, in addition to companies’ and authorities’ accounts, sponsored accounts will also be included in the algorithmic feed, which may result in a highly skewed timeline for users who follow a range of budgets.

Additionally, Musk stated that only verified accounts could participate in polls going forward. However, it needs to be clarified refers to the only election on the platform or polls made by Twitter is unclear. The announcement is unclear, as usual.

CEO of twitter opted for public vote

A policy to prohibit usernames and connections to other social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram was temporarily implemented by Twitter last year. After harsh criticism, the corporation changed the regulation since the approach backfired. At the time, Musk declared that every significant policy choice would be subject to public vote. Soon after, he launched a poll asking if he should step down as a CEO. By the end, 57.5% had chosen to approve.

Some postulated that many of these votes resulted from bots after these occurrences. At the time, Musk noticed a user proposal only to allow subscribers who were paying to vote on policies. He is now making this move.

This change occurred after GitHub removed a repository containing stolen code from Twitter. On March 31, Musk will release the social network’s recommendation system as open source.