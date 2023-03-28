Alibaba to Divide Business into Six Separate Units with own CEOs and Directors

Chinese tech giant Alibaba Group made a significant announcement on Tuesday that it is planning to divide its business into six separate units, each with its own management and goals. This decision represents the most extensive corporate restructuring for Alibaba since its establishment in 1999.

Reports suggest that Alibaba Group Holding Limited, a business worth $200 billion, will be split into six distinct groups: Cloud Intelligence Group, Taobao Tmall Commerce Group, Local Services Group, Cainiao Smart Logistics, Global Digital Commerce Group, and Digital Media and Entertainment Group.

The company said that each of these business units will have its own chief executive officers and board of directors. Five out of 6 newly created business groups “will also have the flexibility to raise outside capital and potentially to seek its own IPO,”.

In an email to employees, CEO and Chairman of Alibaba Group, Daniel Zhang, stated that the latest reorganization will empower all of Alibaba businesses to increase agility, improve decision-making, and facilitate quicker responses to market shifts.

As per media reports, the multinational conglomerate has opted for the significant corporate restructuring to facilitate an easier and more efficient capital-raising process. Previously, Alibaba and its subsidiaries and associate companies made several attempts to raise capital through IPOs and other methods. However, due to regulatory problems and the trade war between China and the United States, most of these endeavors were unsuccessful.

Chinese tech giants are learning from their western counterparts when it comes to corporate restructuring and raising capital. Google’s move to restructure its operations and create Alphabet in August 2015 served as an inspiration for Chinese companies.

The restructuring allowed Google to focus on new ventures outside of its core business, and Chinese companies like Alibaba are following suit in order to build more agile companies that can create greater value for investors.

Alibaba’s recent decision to restructure its business empire is a prime example of this trend, as it aims to create more agile companies that can unlock more value for investors.

Chinese government crackdown on tech businesses

Over the past few years, Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has faced a range of regulatory challenges from the Chinese government. The most notable of these was a crackdown in late 2020, which resulted in the suspension of Ant Group’s initial public offering (IPO) and an antitrust investigation into Alibaba.

This action from the Chinese government came shortly after Alibaba and Ant Group founder, Jack Ma, criticized the banking and regulatory system in China, leading to Ma’s disappearance from public view for several months.

However, there have been recent positive developments for tech companies in China, as the government gradually loosens its grip on the sector and permits capital expansion and other procedures.