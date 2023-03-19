Elon Musk comments on phenomenal growth of Twitter, “Just exceeded 8 billion user-minutes per day”

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter , recently said that the business has been expanding at a commendable rate and has already crossed a whopping 8 billion user minutes every day. He also disclosed a number of substantial upgrades that the well-known microblogging network will see soon. One of Musk’s most remarkable declarations was that Twitter would open-source all of the code used to suggest tweets. This is scheduled to happen on March 31, 2023, and it will provide developers access to the recommendation system so they may make improvements. Musk thinks that the quality of tweet suggestions will quickly increase as a result of this code openness.

Musk also said that the site would prioritise comments from followers, verified accounts, and unverified accounts in the upcoming weeks. This marks a big change in how Twitter handles replies and will affect how users engage with one another there.

Twitter will modify two-factor authentication mechanism

Also, starting on March 20, 2023, Twitter will begin modifying its two-factor authentication (2FA) mechanism that will only apply to Twitter Blue members. For Twitter Blue members, this new approach will add extra protection, guaranteeing that their accounts are well-protected against illegal access.

In a different tweet, Elon Musk said that Twitter would soon use artificial intelligence (AI) to detect and draw attention to instances of public opinion manipulation. This action is a part of Twitter’s continued efforts to keep its users in a secure and open environment.

The number of times a user has saved a tweet can now be seen by iOS users thanks to a new feature that micro blogging platform has released. Users will benefit from this upgrade by getting useful information that will help them understand the effect and popularity of their tweets.

The SMS two factor authentication will start on March 20

The SMS two-factor authentication (2FA) will only be available to Twitter Blue members starting on March 20, according to an earlier announcement from Twitter made in February. This basically implies that customers who now utilise two-factor authentication to safeguard their accounts will no longer have that extra degree of security as of Monday.

If you haven’t yet updated the security settings on your account, now could be the perfect opportunity! The Elon Musk-owned platform said last month that users would need to purchase an $8 monthly subscription to Twitter Blue in order to use the SMS-based 2FA. This implies that customers who already have 2FA activated have till Monday to disable it and set it up via third-party applications or subscribe to Twitter Blue to keep SMS-based 2FA. Luckily, adjusting the 2FA option is a straightforward task. To learn more about 2FA, keep reading.