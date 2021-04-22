Elon Musk Confirms He Was Rejected by Netscape in 1995 in Reply to Twitter User

Elon Musk’s career path is important, with him being probably the most expensive person on the planet just as the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla. However, while we may know where he examined and worked, the spots he was released by stay somewhat more difficult.
In any case, on account of a Twitter Users revealing recently, we’ve discovered that Musk had struggled to find a new line of work at a company in the 90s, and fell flat to get a situation at startup Netscape in 1995.
Apparently, in 1995, Musk needed to work with Netscape, an Internet, programming, and media communications organization established in 1994, and that he had even given his resume to the spotters. But, it turns out he didn’t land the position.
Twitter users, @PPathole, shared this story on the miniature publishing content to a blog webpage with a photo of a more youthful-looking Musk, adding that Musk established his Internet company as he struggled to land a gig.
“In 1995, @elonmuskwanted to work with an Internet company, he applied to work at Netscape, sent his resume, tried hanging out in their lobby, but he was too shy to talk to anyone. So he started his own Internet company (Zip2) as he wasn’t able to get a job anywhere,” wrote the user. In a second tweet, the user added, “@elonmusk and his companies (Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, Boring) is why I feel inspired and excited about the future of this humanity.”
Elon Musk has continued battling for the status of the richest person on the planet with Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, including as per Forbes, is currently the third richest, after Bezos and LMVH’s Bernard Arnault & Family. According to a report, Musk’s wealth grew by nearly five times over the last year.