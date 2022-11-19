Elon Musk Confirms That Twitter is Going Nowhere : Fans to be Prepared for Real-Time World Cup Coverage

According to recent reports, there were rumors about Twitter vanishing altogether and the sports industry was worried about the coverage of the upcoming Fifa World Cup. Elon Musk stepped in and cleared the air and asked fans to be prepared for real-time coverage of the upcoming world cup. Read the entire article to learn more about this news piece.

Elon Musk’s tweet

When the #RIPTwitter hashtag started trending online, many believed that the company is soon going to die. The sports industry was worried about what was going to happen to the coverage of the upcoming world cup because Twitter happens to be the best social media app to cover this sort of thing. That is when Elon Musk stepped and reassured all the fans that Twitter is not going anywhere and it is here to stay. Elon Musk’s recent policies aren’t being liked by most people and his employees. Many employees are getting fired and many of them are leaving the company themselves which led many people to believe that company is going to vanish soon enough.

But Elon Musk happens to be the owner and founder of two very successful companies and he would not have let Twitter go down the drain. He is very unpopular at present because of the policies he’s introducing but he is just trying to get Twitter back on its feet and make it profitable.

Relief for the sports fans

All the sports fans who were worried about Twitter going down do not have to worry anymore and must brace themselves for the upcoming world cup. “First World Cup match on Sunday! Watch on Twitter for best coverage & real-time commentary” is what the billionaire tweeted on the platform.

About Elon Musk

It has been a while since Elon Musk became the new boss of Twitter and he has managed to become extremely unpopular in that time due to the policies introduced by him. His idea of free speech is not being liked by many except the people who were banned and now their accounts are being reinstated. Many celebrities have left the platform including Amber Heard and Gigi Hadid because of Elon Musk’s leadership. Elon Musk is also considering bringing Donald Trump back to the platform. Very recently, he asked the users to vote on whether Trump should come back to the platform or not. The decision about his account being reinstated still remains pending.