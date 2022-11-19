Is this the end of Twitter? Users tweet #RIPTwitter, #GoodbyeTwitter

Twitter users responded quickly, possibly for the last time.

As hundreds of workers left the company on Thursday night due to Elon Musk’s ultimatum that they either accept a “hardcore” workplace culture or face termination, social media platform was ablaze. #RIPTwitter and #GoodbyeTwitter became popular during the “mass evacuation,” with Twitter users speculating that this would end the social media platform.

Following his $44 billion buyout, Musk fired half of the company’s 7,500 employees. On Thursday night, he told the remaining employees to join “Twitter 2.0” or quit by 5 p.m. According to a tweet thread by Fortune tech expert Kylie Robison, a staggering 75% apparently opted for the latter. Potentially leading to an alleged 88% decline in the Twitter staff since Musk’s acquisition.

According to the Verge, 80% of the engineering employees, including the group in charge of maintaining the platform’s core system libraries, were fired. After the widespread departure, the platform declared that its offices would be shuttered until Monday. Additionally, access for employees’ badges would be suspended during that time.

Naturally, a lot of Twitter users expressed their sadness. What they thought would be the platform’s impending extinction and also criticised Musk for purportedly being the cause.

Memes flooded on Twitter

“It’s been a pleasure tweeting with y’all for the past 13 years. #RIPTwitter,” tweeted another Twitter user in an anticipatory Twitter tribute. They also included the infamous still from “Titanic” depicting the musicians performing while the ship goes down.

One dejected doomsayer raged, “Musk turned one of the biggest sites on the internet into a crater within a month.” “I never want to hear anyone call him other than a dips–t ever again. Twitter HQ RIP Twitter.”

One platform wit said, “Goodbye Twitter, been a good run.” Additionally, they posted a picture of the well-known “disaster girl” meme with Musk’s smiling face over the girl and the bird flying logo on the house in flames.

Another remarked, “Ugh, an end of an era,” accompanied the well-known meme of the platform bird sipping coffee and saying, “This is fine,” as its house is on fire.

On the prospect of “ex-Twitter employees pitching investors next week,” one social media comedian riffed. The following line read, “Literally just Twitter without Elon.” With a still of Don Draper from “Mad Men” in the background.

Even the head of one of the biggest platform, Musk, offered his opinion on the Twitastrophe on Thursday night, joking: “How do you make a small fortune in social media? Start out with a large one.”

The “Tesla Boss” joked in a third tweet, quoting Princess Leia’s classic remark from “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope,” “Help us Ligma Johnson, you’re our only hope.” He was making reference to the pranksters Rahul Ligma and Daniel Johnson. Who earlier this month gained notoriety by pretending to be fired employees of the firm.