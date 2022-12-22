Elon Musk declares that tweets will have a view count feature similar to that of videos.

Since Elon Musk assumed responsibility for Twitter, the world’s most extravagant individual has rolled out a few improvements at the miniature writing for a blog organization. In the most recent declaration, the Twitter Chief said that Twitter clients can now perceive how their tweet is proceeding as the stage is carrying out a new ‘view count’ highlight. Very much like YouTube recordings, the component will permit clients to perceive the number of individuals that have seen and drawn in with their tweets.

In a tweet on Thursday, Elon Musk composed, ”Twitter is carrying out View Count, so you can perceive how often a tweet has been seen! This is typical for video. Shows the amount more alive Twitter is than it might appear, as more than 90% of Twitter clients read, however don’t tweet, answer or like, as those are public activities.”

Some Twitter clients have detailed getting the element, however it doesn’t appear to be accessible to everybody yet, revealed The Edge. To get to the new element, the individual simply has to tap on the tweet and see a little chart with “View Tweet Action” composed close by it.

Mr. Musk previously declared the component recently and stated, “Tweets will show the view include in half a month, very much like recordings do. Twitter is significantly more alive than individuals naturally suspect,” he tweeted.