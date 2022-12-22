Fired Twitter Manager Sues Over Cancellation of Stock Options

According to recent reports, Twitter’s fired manager has sued the company claiming that the company has canceled some of the stock options he had. This manager was fired once Elon Musk bought the company and went on to drop more than half of the old staff at the company. Read the entire article to learn more about this news piece.

About the Lawsuit

“Twitter wrongfully canceled Barnett’s” options in violation of the pact linked to the Chroma deal, “which caused Barnett to suffer, and continue to suffer, irreparable harm,” according to the 23-page complaint. Twitter officials didn’t immediately return an email for comment sent Wednesday after regular business hours. After Barnett expressed support for Eric Frohnhoefer, a Twitter software engineer fired after getting into a public spat with Musk, the manager said Twitter sent his termination notice to his wife’s email address. “Twitter never sent this email to Barnett himself,” his lawyers noted. Barnett’s wife wasn’t a Twitter employee, they added.

The manager’s name is John Barnett and he was fired via email in November. The reason behind the firing was his supporting his fellow employees in the light of Musk firing employees just to cut his costs and make money. This lawsuit was filed on December 16. This is one of the many lawsuits that the employees have filed after Elon Musk bought the company and fired them. Some of the ex-employees who have filed a lawsuit claim that they were not provided with proper layoff notices and therefore Twitter is cheating all of them by giving them severance pay.

About Twitter and Elon Musk

Elon Musk’s buying of Twitter has proved to be a complete nightmare for people all around the world, especially the employees who previously worked at the company. As soon as Elon Musk bought the company, he fired most of the staff. He didn’t even spare the former CEO of the company, Parag Agarwal. He was extremely tough on the employees which is why many of them decided to leave the company themselves. Let alone employees, many users of the social media platform didn’t not like the new leadership of Musk, and decided to leave the platform for good.

As of now, the lawsuits against Twitter are increasing day by day, and it seems due to the decisions taken by Elon Musk, the company is short of well-skilled employees to handle difficult situations at the company as well.