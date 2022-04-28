Elon Musk has taken the joke a bit farther with his tweet saying he will buy Coca-Cola

Elon Musk is the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX. Now he owns Twitter as well. And he is the wealthiest man on earth. On top of all that, he also has a rather odd sense of humor that never fails to confuse or perplex people. And given the nature of his jokes, you can never discern whether the man is joking or if he is actually serious about what he is saying. But then again, that is Elon Musk for you. And now Musk has ignited yet another frenzied chain reaction of responses on Twitter as he jokingly tweeted that he will buy coca-cola and put cocaine back in it. At least we think he is joking. One can never be sure because back in 2017, Musk “jokingly” enquired how much Twitter will cost him, and you know what happened next.

Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

The Chatter On Twitter

The Twitter town has been going on and on about Elon Musk and his acquisition of the social media company since forever. There has been an equal mix of agreements and disagreements, but the fact remains that Elon Musk is now at the top of Twitter.

Musk has a reputation for tweets that are borderline confusing and often preposterous to put it lightly. It is a known fact that the man doesn’t mince his words. But at the same time, he can also crack a good joke (which might or might not turn into reality in the near future). Recently Musk tweeted that he will buy coco-cola just so that he can revive the old recipe and put cocaine back in it. The man has so much money that he is confused as to what to buy next (or not so confused). For now, we don’t know whether Musk will buy coca-cola or not but he sure has managed to pique the interest of Twitter users whose reactions and responses are flooding Twitter.

His agreement with Twitter stops Musk from posting anything disparaging about Twitter. But he sure can talk about a million different things and he is indeed talking. Let us take a look.

Let’s make Twitter maximum fun! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

Twitter DMs should have end to end encryption like Signal, so no one can spy on or hack your messages — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

McDonald’s and Coco-Cola seem like a match made in heaven

Listen, I can’t do miracles ok pic.twitter.com/z7dvLMUXy8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

Now that Musk has started the conversation about “buying” things, Twitter has followed suit.

Please Elon , Buy our Country Tanzania , you can negotiate with president She is currently in US — Eng Octavian Lasway (@Octavianlasway) April 28, 2022

Just imagine…

Kicks Red Bull’s ass! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

There are times when I cannot completely believe what I am reading.

Good luck outbidding China, mate. pic.twitter.com/MnUpCZog30 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) April 28, 2022

Now that is a joke on point.

That is a very good idea.

Buy Tiktok and delete it. — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) April 28, 2022

“What the hell is in my drink?” Elon: pic.twitter.com/sQiuvQ0qBk — Stephen A. Smith Burner (@SASBurnerAcct) April 28, 2022

Well…

You better stop smoking dude. — إياد الحمود (@Eyaaaad) April 28, 2022

Elon is suffering from selective amnesia I suppose.

Weren't you the guy who said he was going to end world hunger? — Dr. Pedro Amorim e Bourbon de Linhaça (@EuSouZarolho) April 28, 2022

Are you thinking what I am thinking?

Why buy Coca Cola when you can buy Coca Cola? — ALGÉRIEN ✌ ☪ (@so_mkb) April 28, 2022

Is this reverse psychology?

can you buy Google ? No, you can’t — Bruce Benamran (@epenser) April 28, 2022