How to Live Stream and Record at the same time with HitPaw Screen Recorder

As work becomes more about the video, the need for a great screen recorder increases. It’s important to note that when live streaming, you often want to do a screen recording. Do you want to stream and record your gameplay at the same time? Do you want to share your desktop with others and let them watch you playing games? How about recording gameplays of your favorite moments in the game and sharing them with everyone?

In these situations, you need a screen recorder that is not only reliable but also very easy to use. HitPaw Screen Recorder helps you create lossless HD video without lag, with a high frame rate and zero overhead. It’s a good solution for you to do live streaming and record at the same time.

What is HitPaw Screen Recorder?

If you’re live streaming or recording a video, you may want to keep both the original and edited versions, so that viewers can choose which version they’d prefer. If you’re making a game tutorial, for instance, a live stream could be a perfect way to show off your skills and talk about them at the same time; but maybe not everyone is interested in watching your commentary, or maybe they want to watch it at a faster speed. To accommodate this variety of preferences, you’ll need to record and live stream at the same time.

HitPaw Screen Recorder is a professional tool that can be used to record any activity on your computer screen, including streaming videos. It supports recording in full-screen mode, in a customized area, or while capturing audio. You can even choose whether you want to record with the cursor or not. Both the interface and controls are simple and intuitive, so it’s easy to learn how to use this program for your own needs.

With HitPaw Screen Recorder, you can record any computer activity like 4K UHD video, full-screen video, or a specific area on the computer screen. Moreover, it is also a webcam recorder that helps you record facecam and audio from your microphone. It’s an amazing screen capture software to create how-to videos, live streaming videos, game videos, and more.

How to Stream and Record at the Same Time?

If you want to stream and record at the same time using HitPaw recorder then follow the steps given below:

Step1. First of all, head to the official website of HitPaw screen record and download and install it on your computer. HitPaw Screen Recorder is available for both Windows and Mac so you will be able to run it easily. Once it is installed, launch the program.

Step2. When you run the program, a window will appear on your screen. From there you need to click on the Live Stream.

Step3. Now you will see a new window where you can add multiple sources. You will also see plenty of different templates on the right side that you can use and edit for your live stream.

Step4. Now you need to click on the Live stream button and select the platform on which you want to stream. You can select multiple platforms at the same time.

Step5. Once you have completed all the setup, just click on record and start recording and streaming at the same time.

Take a look at the steps in the article above, you’ll find it’s very easy to record the computer screen and webcam at the same time. If you would like to record online video chats, conferences, or lectures, you can also follow the above steps to start your recording. We hope this can help you. Besides, HitPaw Screen Recorder has many other functions. You can use it to record computer screens with a webcam, or without a webcam. You can also use it to record online lectures or videos. We hope this can help you as well.

How to Record Your Screen on Windows/Mac?

If you want to record your screen on windows/mac using the HitPaw video recorder then follow the steps given below:

Step1: Run the program.

Step2: A window will appear on your screen. You need to click on the record and select from the screen, game, or device.

Step3. Choose the area that you want to record. You have to option to either record the full screen or record only a specified part of your screen.

Step4. Click on the record button and start the recording.

Best Way To Record Online Lectures

Recording online lectures are quite easy with the HitPaw Screen Recorder. Just follow the steps given below:

Step1. Run HitPaw Screen Recorder on your computer and when the starting window appears on your screen, click on the record button and select lectures.

Step 2. Now you see plenty of templates to choose from. Select the template that fits the best according to your needs.

Step3. You have the option to set up your presentations with a ppt, screen, webcam, etc. There are plenty of elements like stickers, text, and images that you can add to your lectures to make them more appealing and interesting.

Step4. Once you have completed all the setup. Just click on the record button and start recording.

Conclusion

Recording a game without experiencing lag is always a tough job. But in this article, we have shared with you the best screen recorder to live stream and record. HitPaw Screen Recorder is the best available app for recording videos.

Aside from its highly accessible user interface, HitPaw Screen Recorder offers another great feature: the ability to live stream playback of the screen in real-time. It’s entirely possible to live stream and record your gameplay at the same time, with HitPaw Screen Recorder. With a simple, straightforward user interface and an effective capture system, it’s easy to get your stream and recording set up in next to no time. Start using HitPaw Screen Recorder today, and you’ll be saved a lot of potential headaches in the future. This makes it the ideal program for both live streaming and creating instructional videos.