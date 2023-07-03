Elon Musk Implements Twitter Rate Limit to Tackle System Manipulation

Twitter, which is considered one of the popular social media platforms, has recently announced a new update of temporary restrictions on the number of posts that a users can view per day.

This new decision of Twitter comes in response to what has been described in the recent meetings as “extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation”, for the social media posts.

In a post on July 1, Twitter’s new executive chairman Elon Musk outlined these new limitations, in which he specifically stated that verified accounts will be allowed to view only 10,000 posts daily, while unverified and new accounts will have a caps and a limitation of 1,000 and 500 posts per day, respectively.

In this manner, This move by Twitter follows reports of user issues, which will include difficulties in accessing tweets, along with the missing timelines, and the encountering “rate limited exceeded” messages.

Twitter users across various regions, including France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and the East and West Coasts of the United States, have experienced disruptions on the platform.

Outage monitoring websites, such as Downdetector and Is The Service Down, have received numerous reports of Twitter outages over the past 24 hours.

Elon Musk expressed concerns about the degradation of service caused by excessive data pillaging, without specifying the exact methods responsible for scraping Twitter’s data or elaborating on the system manipulation claims.

Some speculate that web-browsing-enabled artificial intelligence chatbots, like OpenAI’s GPT-4, may be involved in this extreme data scraping.

Twitter imposes rate limits to manage the volume of requests made to its Application Program Interface (API). These limits are crucial in ensuring a reliable and scalable API for the developer community. By implementing these restrictions, Twitter aims to mitigate the impact of excessive scraping and manipulation on its platform.

While the temporary post limits have raised concerns among users, there are individuals who defend Twitter’s decision. Jack Dorsey, co-founder and former CEO of Twitter, acknowledged the challenges associated with running the platform.

He highlighted the need for the greater good of the platform and expressed support for measures that address data scraping concerns.

In a post on July 2, Dorsey also expressed his desire to see Twitter transition to a “truly censorship-resistant open protocol” similar to Bitcoin and Nostr.

The Impact of Data Scraping and System Manipulation

As Twitter works to address the issues stemming from data scraping and system manipulation, it is crucial for the platform to strike a balance between user experience and security.

Implementing temporary restrictions on post limits is a proactive step toward safeguarding the integrity of Twitter’s service.

However, it remains important for Twitter to transparently communicate with its user base and provide updates regarding ongoing efforts to combat these challenges.

In unrelated news, outside of his involvement with Twitter, Elon Musk has recently garnered attention for his potential training for a mixed martial arts cage fight with fellow billionaire and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

This unrelated development showcases Musk’s varied interests and highlights his engagement beyond the tech industry.

