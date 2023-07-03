Redemptions plague stablecoin economy with $2 billion lost in a month

In a shocking turn of events, the stablecoin economy lost over $2 billion during the month of June as redemptions plague the market. Stablecoins, which are designed to maintain a stable value relative to a specific asset or basket of assets, have been popular among cryptocurrency traders and investors as a way to mitigate volatility. However, recent events have exposed vulnerabilities within this ecosystem, leaving investors reeling from substantial losses. According to recent statistics, the market capitalization of the stablecoin economy dipped below the $129 billion threshold on July 2, 2023, currently standing at $128.21 billion. Withdrawals from the stablecoin token economy have surpassed $2 billion since May 28.

Stablecoin Economy Experiences Contraction with Market Capitalization Falling Below $129 Billion

Contrary to the overall growth in the crypto economy in the past month, the stablecoin economy faced a significant setback, with a loss of over $2 billion in June. Data reveals that on May 28, the net value of the stablecoin economy was $130.28 billion, but it has now declined to $128.21 billion, highlighting a total of $2.07 billion in stablecoin redemptions over the past 30 days.

Based on the latest statistics recorded on July 2, three of the top five stablecoins in terms of market valuation encountered redemption activity. While Tether (USDT) and TrueUSD (TUSD) observed minor gains over the past 30 days, with USDT experiencing a marginal increase of 0.1%, TUSD exhibited substantial growth, surging by 49.4% compared to the previous month. As a result, the market capitalization of TUSD expanded from $2 billion to its current value of $3.05 billion.

Stablecoin Redemptions Impact Top Players: USDC, DAI, and BUSD Experience Supply Reductions

As redemptions plague the stablecoin economy the three of the leading stablecoins, namely USDC, DAI, and BUSD, are affected the most indicated by recent data. USDC witnessed a redemption of 5.5% of its supply, DAI experienced a loss of 5.7%, and BUSD saw a significant reduction of 20.2% in its supply over the past month. Consequently, the supply of USDC decreased to 27.32 billion, DAI’s supply dropped to 4.34 billion, and BUSD’s supply contracted to 4.13 billion.

Since last year, the stablecoin economy has experienced a substantial decrease, reaching its lowest point in about 21 months. Furthermore, there has been a decline in trade volumes for stablecoins. Nevertheless, dollar-pegged tokens continue to dominate the majority of trading pairs in the cryptocurrency market. Out of the total trade volume of $26.80 billion in the entire crypto economy, stablecoin assets accounted for $15.86 billion in trades.

The fact that $15.86 billion in trades involved stablecoin assets out of the total $26.80 billion trade volume across the entire crypto-economy underscores their enduring importance. Stablecoins offer users the benefits of price stability and quick settlement times, making them a popular choice for traders and investors. Although the recent contraction highlights the volatile nature of the crypto market, the resilience of stablecoin assets suggests that they are still trusted and relied upon by market participants. As the crypto industry evolves, it will be interesting to observe how stablecoins adapt and whether they can regain their previous levels of growth and stability.

The stablecoin economy has witnessed a significant contraction over the past year, hitting a 21-month low. Redemptions plague the stablecoin economy leading to this decline is evident not only in the decreasing value of stablecoins but also in the diminishing trade volumes associated with them. Despite these challenges, the sector of dollar-pegged tokens remains dominant in the crypto market, representing a majority of the overall trading pairs. This indicates that stablecoins, despite their recent setbacks, continue to play a crucial role in facilitating transactions and maintaining stability within the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

