Elon Musk is not happy with YouTube ads, Twitterati asks him to spent $10 on premium

Is $10 way too much money? The worth of money is relative. However, the wealthiest man on Earth will definitely have $10 to spare. It looks like Musk isn’t ready to do that. Instead, he is letting the YouTube ads get on his nerves, and quite naturally we have a tweet where the billionaire takes a dig at those ads (which to be honest are as exasperating as Spotify ads). Let us take a look at the tweet. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO was replying to Shibetoshi Nakamoto’s tweet who considers internet ads are a global problem, and we don’t disagree.

YouTube keeps playing me the same annoying scam ads every time I use it. The algorithm is convinced that I can “make money through Audible” … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 12, 2022

Apparently, YouTube wants to make the richest man on Earth even richer. However, it seems like Musk is not interested in making money through Audible at the moment(which makes one wonder if he is taking a jab at YouTube or Audible or using the Musk style of getting two birds with one stone.) Given the fact that he has two companies to run, a probable lawsuit on the way, and tweets to be posted, he might be a bit hard-pressed for time. As we know, propriety is not a trait of internet ads, and they come at the oddest of times. And it looks like Elon Musk is not immune to that. But the Twitter town is even more intrigued by another question. Twitter users couldn’t help but wonder if Elon Musk doesn’t have a $10 for YouTube Premium.

Twitter Wants To Know

It is a known fact that Twitterati doesn’t shy away from asking questions. And Twitter down does have an eye for the oddest detail. A billionaire talks about how annoying YouTube ads are, and what they see is a man reluctant to spend $10. Safe to say that Twitter indeed has a unique way of looking at things. Let us flip through a few reactions and responses on Twitter.

Well, we all know that Musk is quite the rebel.

Sir you’re one of the richest people in the world I think you can spend $10/mo for YouTube premium — Simon Yu (@SimonYuSEA) July 12, 2022

Let’s not give him ideas now. The last time he decided to buy something and make a change, things did not go quite well.

I mean you can buy it and make a change… — Joe (@engineerboi) July 12, 2022

Twitterati definitely has a sense of humor.

Please consider buying YouTube 😉 — Fred Seydel (@fred_seydel) July 12, 2022

Now, that is a bit rude. isn’t it?

Maybe the algorithm thinks that we will get tired of it finally and buy it.

YouTube is playing the same ads over and over again because it thinks that the person watching them will be interested in them. — Bob Is Here To Explain (@ExplainThisBob) July 12, 2022

Need a lesson on persistence and perseverance. Take notes from YouTube and Spotify ads.

Now that is what you call standing your ground. YouTube teaching us in a twisted way to say NO.

I have told "no" to subscribing to youtube premium more than anything else in my life. — Erick Scarpone (@scarponeerick) July 12, 2022

Well… facts.

Bro, I think you can afford YouTube premium. You just saved $44b. — whenwegomars (@whenwegomars) July 12, 2022

Generosity at its peak.

get YouTube premium bro. I can Venmo you the 10$/month if you want. lmk — Guillaume Verdon (@quantumVerd) July 12, 2022

Looks like most Twitter users are determined to enlighten Elon about Premium.

Elon YouTube premium is $10 a month. — Rick (@realRickyReeves) July 12, 2022

YouTube cares!

YouTube keeps telling me to vaccinated. — 👽Kaela👽 (@iamkaelaa) July 12, 2022

Musk never fails to surprise us, does he?

me who thought elon was using youtube premium pic.twitter.com/vckhmlFT1g — serious gemini (@__SeriousGemini) July 12, 2022

Now, this is a very important question.

How can we common afford to have it if you even can't afford to subscribe for premium membership! — Hiren Jagad (@hirendjagad) July 12, 2022

Well, the algorithm did get that right.

Atleast yours knows you like to make money. Algorithm just keeps trying to sell me shit I can't afford 😂 — Andrew Artman (@Dr3wBaby810) July 12, 2022

YouTube loves testing our patience levels.

please Elon. YouTube premium. It’s $10/month. I beg of you — Zack Shutt (@ZackShutt) July 12, 2022

elon please for the love of god get youtube premium 😆 — danielle 🥽 (@DanielleFong) July 12, 2022

Last but not the least, the star of the show is right here.

our ads could convince elon musk to buy youtube premium — zomato (@zomato) June 8, 2022

Well, the optimism is noteworthy. Although Spotify might have a problem.

Elon Musk might or might not get YouTube Premium. But Twitter will never stop with the suggestions, and we are not complaining.