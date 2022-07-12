Log In Register
Elon Musk is not happy with YouTube ads, Twitterati asks him to spent $10 on premium

Sandra Theres Dony
Is $10 way too much money? The worth of money is relative. However, the wealthiest man on Earth will definitely have $10 to spare. It looks like Musk isn’t ready to do that. Instead, he is letting the YouTube ads get on his nerves, and quite naturally we have a tweet where the billionaire takes a dig at those ads (which to be honest are as exasperating as Spotify ads). Let us take a look at the tweet. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO was replying to Shibetoshi Nakamoto’s tweet who considers internet ads are a global problem, and we don’t disagree.

Apparently, YouTube wants to make the richest man on Earth even richer. However, it seems like Musk is not interested in making money through Audible at the moment(which makes one wonder if he is taking a jab at YouTube or Audible or using the Musk style of getting two birds with one stone.) Given the fact that he has two companies to run, a probable lawsuit on the way, and tweets to be posted, he might be a bit hard-pressed for time. As we know, propriety is not a trait of internet ads, and they come at the oddest of times. And it looks like Elon Musk is not immune to that. But the Twitter town is even more intrigued by another question. Twitter users couldn’t help but wonder if Elon Musk doesn’t have a $10 for YouTube Premium.

Twitter Wants To Know

It is a known fact that Twitterati doesn’t shy away from asking questions. And Twitter down does have an eye for the oddest detail. A billionaire talks about how annoying YouTube ads are, and what they see is a man reluctant to spend $10. Safe to say that Twitter indeed has a unique way of looking at things. Let us flip through a few reactions and responses on Twitter.

Well, we all know that Musk is quite the rebel.

Let’s not give him ideas now. The last time he decided to buy something and make a change, things did not go quite well.

Twitterati definitely has a sense of humor.

Now, that is a bit rude. isn’t it?

Maybe the algorithm thinks that we will get tired of it finally and buy it.

Need a lesson on persistence and perseverance. Take notes from YouTube and Spotify ads.

Now that is what you call standing your ground. YouTube teaching us in a twisted way to say NO.

Well… facts.

Generosity at its peak.

Looks like most Twitter users are determined to enlighten Elon about Premium.

YouTube cares!

Musk never fails to surprise us, does he?

Now, this is a very important question.

Well, the algorithm did get that right.

YouTube loves testing our patience levels.

Last but not the least, the star of the show is right here.

Well, the optimism is noteworthy. Although Spotify might have a problem.

Elon Musk might or might not get YouTube Premium. But Twitter will never stop with the suggestions, and we are not complaining.

 

