Elon Musk Polls Twitter & Asks If “He Should Step Down”

Elon Musk is placing the fate of Twitter’s users in the hands of himself, the company’s CEO. The social network’s owner posted a poll asking users if he should continue leading the business.

“Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll,” he tweeted.

With more than 3 million votes cast as of this writing, “Yes” was leading by a margin of 57% to 42%. Twitter users will remove Musk from his current position in just over 11 hours. Until the poll’s conclusion if the results hold.

Musk had already rejoined Donald Trump on the site. Additionally, he lifted the suspension of journalists earlier this week after honoring the results of his Twitter polls. However, musk cautioned his fans to ” “be careful what you wish, as you might get it” in the wake of his most recent poll.

Musk interacts with his fans; some have advised him to employ someone to manage the social media site. “The question is not finding a CEO. The question is finding a CEO who can keep Twitter alive,” the Tesla owner said to a commenter.

In response to another user’s suggestion that Musk manages Twitter for free, the latter said, “You must like pain a lot. One catch: you have to invest your life savings in Twitter, which has been in the fast lane to bankruptcy since May. Still want the job?”

Elon Musk earlier suspended accounts of Journalists

A user who claimed that Musk already had a “new CEO picked out” received a response from Musk. “No one wants the job who can keep Twitter alive. There is no successor,” Musk said. The most recent Twitter dispute occurred as a new rule prohibiting links from advertising on other social networks. Networks like Instagram, Facebook, and Mastodon went into effect today.

Musk changed the rule, saying that accounts will only be terminated when their “main goal is the promotion of competitors” in response to user outrage.

Elon Musk, one of the wealthiest men in the world, who recently purchased Twitter, and several prominent journalists who cover the platform were abruptly suspended by Twitter on Thursday evening.

Musk debated one of the suspended journalists in front of more than 30,000 listeners during a Twitter Space audio conversation hours after the suspensions went into effect. The website’s audio feature allowed the suspended journalist and several others to access the platform through a backdoor.

The suspension of countless journalists was the topic of conversation. Hence, as of Thursday night, the accounts of independent journalists Aaron Rupar, Keith Olbermann, and Tony Webster. As well as those of Ryan Mac, Donie O’Sullivan of CNN, and Drew Harwell of The Washington Post. Moreover, Matt Binder of Mashable, Micah Lee of The Intercept, and Steve Herman of Voice of America. Last but not least, Donie O’Sullivan of The Washington Times had all been suspended.