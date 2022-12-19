Apple iPhone 15 Ultra will be launched for $1299, says leaks

It’s not been too long since we got to see the new Apple iPhone 14 series making its way to debut. Although there is one whole year left to see the next year’s iPhones make their way to launch, before the launch itself we have new leaks coming out from credible sources.

For the people who have not been following the leaks, the iPhone 15 Ultra smartphone has been among the most anticipated smartphones for the coming year. However, you might be confused with the Pro Max variant right?

Well, for the coming year, the smartphone will be coming with a different naming and it will be completely removing its existing Pro Max variant and will be replacing it with the Ultra variant.

So, let’s talk about the iPhone 15 Ultra and what it could feature, and also what will be its expected pricing. Let’s take a deep look into the factor:

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra will be priced at $1299

Let us now discuss the Apple iPhone 15 Ultra smartphone. It has been stated that the price of this smartphone would be somewhat more than that of prior-year models.

If you’re not already aware! The top-end edition of the smartphone was introduced at a premium price of roughly $1,099, but the price for the next Apple iPhone 15 Ultra phone will be hiked to $1299. If you’re concerned about the cost! This smartphone’s new pricing will be among the highest ever seen in the whole iPhone series.

What is the cause behind the smartphone’s price increase? It has been stated that the smartphone would have the highest ever cost due to the anticipated increase in the cost of manufacture of the smartphone. The fact that this smartphone will have a titanium chassis will be the primary reason for the price rise.

Expected Specification for Apple iPhone 15 Ultra

Let’s now jump to the charging as well as port side, here on the charging side, this smartphone will be coming with faster-wired sharing, and also it will be coming with the support for the MagSafe charger.

If you’re wondering what the future Apple iPhone 15 Ultra would look like, it’s been said that this smartphone will have a larger screen on the front side that will be distributed across a larger 6.7-inch panel made of OLED materials.

This smartphone will also have an updated camera on the back, with Apple reportedly adding new camera lenses to assist improve the final output image. Sony may supply the new camera sensor, but we will have to wait a bit longer for a definite update.

On the port side, we would possibly see a USB-C port being used over the lighting port, this is because the EU has mandated all the manufacturers to use USB-C ports by 2024 end.