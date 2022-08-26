Elon Musk – “Population collapse is bigger risk than….”

Amidst an ongoing legal battle with Twitter, Elon Musk wrote on Twitter on Friday about the increasing risk of population collapse.

In a thread of three tweets Tesla CEO pointed out that collapse of population due to lower birth rates was a bigger risk to civilisations than the risk posed by global warming.

Population collapse due to low birth rates is a much bigger risk to civilization than global warming — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 26, 2022

In order to make sure his tweet doesn’t undermine the importance and risks posed by global warming, Elon Musk added a tweet to the thread by stating that he do think global warming is a major risk.

(And I do think global warming is a major risk) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 26, 2022

This is not the first time Elon Musk has shared his views about declining population. He occasionally tweets various articles and study reports as to how population is declining all over the world and how it is a threat to humanity.

Last year in July he shared a Wall Street Journal article on Twitter which addressed the issue of population growth in the United States of America. In the article authored by Janet Adamy and Anthony DeBarros, they argued that population, which is one of the major economic driver in world’s largest economy, had come to a halt.

Elon Musk quoted this article and tweeted that population collapse was potentially the greatest risk to the future of civilisations.

Many people reacted to his tweet by pointing out increasing living cost in the United States and how much difference was there between average wage rate and Monthly living expenses. Some people tweeted that the capitalist system which doesn’t pay employees much are responsible for discouraging the new generation to have kids.

In December last year, Musk shared another report on Twitter by the United States Census Bureau in which details and statistics regarding population estimates of various states in America were clearly laid out.

He again tweeted about population collapse in January 18th, 2022 in which he bashed out at population projections by United Nations by saying that UN projections were utter nonsense.

UN projections are utter nonsense. Just multiply last year’s births by life expectancy. Given downward trend in birth rate, that is best case unless reversed. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 18, 2022

He asked his followers to multiply number of births in 2021 with rate of life expectancy. According to him, the birthrate trend was downward when calculated, and it is risky.

Elon Musk who’s also planning to make humans settle in other planets such as Mars added to his tweet that if there are no enough people on earth , there won’t be anyone enough for Mars.

He also shared news articles by NPR and BBC to support his argument that the population and fertility rate was crashing in alarming rates.