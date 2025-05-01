After months of high-profile meetings and eyebrow-raising policy shifts, Elon Musk is scaling back his involvement with the Trump administration. His experimental stint in Washington as part of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is winding down though the impact of his presence might still linger.

Earlier this year, Musk made waves when he accepted a “special government employee” position under President Trump. His mission: help reshape how the federal government operates by injecting Silicon Valley-style disruption into the bureaucracy.

Operating out of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, right next to the White House, DOGE was an unconventional creation from the start a temporary department focused on streamlining government operations and cutting what the administration saw as waste.

For Musk, it was another bold frontier. But by law, he was only permitted to serve up to 130 days per year, and that clock is quickly running out.

From In-Person to Behind the Scenes

According to White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Musk’s physical presence in the capital has all but disappeared. “He hasn’t been here physically,” she recently told the New York Post. “But it really doesn’t matter much.”

Instead, he’s shifted to consulting remotely. Phone calls have replaced conference room meetings, but Wiles says Musk is still involved weighing in on DOGE strategy and staying close to top-level decision-making.

While some see this as a quiet exit, the administration insists it’s just a shift in how Musk contributes. “He’ll be stepping back a little,” Wiles added, “but he’s certainly not abandoning it.”

A Return to Tesla and SpaceX

The timing makes sense. Musk is under growing pressure at Tesla, where slowing electric vehicle demand, steep competition from China, and falling stock prices have rattled investors.

On a recent earnings call, Musk made it clear: “Starting next month, I’ll be allocating far more of my time to Tesla, now that the major work of establishing the Department of Government Efficiency is done.”

Likewise, SpaceX continues to demand his attention, especially with mounting expectations from NASA, satellite expansion, and Starship’s future missions.

Musk hasn’t closed the door entirely. “I’ll continue my work with DOGE for as long as the President would like me to do so, and as long as it is useful,” he said. But for now, the hands-on phase seems to be ending.

What DOGE Actually Did and Didn’t Do

DOGE was never a typical federal agency. It didn’t have a long-standing mandate, nor a traditional hierarchy. What it did have was Musk’s signature approach: move fast, break things, and ask questions later.

In just a few months, DOGE helped initiate a wave of federal job cuts, attempted to consolidate overlapping agencies, and began a review of long-standing programs that Musk reportedly deemed “outdated or bloated.”

But despite the flurry of activity, concrete cost savings remain unclear. Internal metrics haven’t been made public, and critics argue that the effort was more cosmetic than structural.

While some fiscal hawks hailed the initiative, others in Washington — including moderate Republicans — voiced concern over the speed and scope of changes, especially when they disrupted essential services.

Musk’s time in Washington may not have redefined government, but it did send a message: this administration is willing to bring in private-sector heavyweights to upend the status quo.

Whether DOGE becomes a permanent fixture or fades into the background will depend on what happens after Musk’s exit. For now, the remaining DOGE staff will continue operating out of the Eisenhower building, with Musk weighing in remotely when needed.

President Trump, for his part, acknowledged the change in an interview with the BBC. “We have to, at some point, let him go and do that. We expected to be doing it about this time,” he said. “I’ll talk to Elon about it.”

Musk’s government role was always going to be temporary — more experiment than institution. But for a few months, one of the most influential entrepreneurs in the world walked the halls of power and tried to reshape how government works.

Whether DOGE ultimately succeeds or ends up as a short-lived political curiosity, the Musk chapter in Washington was unlike anything we’ve seen before.

And as he returns to the tech world full-time, one thing is certain: Elon Musk may have left the building, but his presence in Washington won’t be forgotten anytime soon.