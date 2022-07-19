Elon Musk responds as his shirtless picture from Mykonos vacation amid Twitter lawsuit goes viral

In between the buzz about the legal dispute between Twitter and the chief executive of Tesla, Elon Musk’s Mykonos pictures are being circulated in scope rapeidly.

Responding to this the richest man of the world made a very humorous comment on his Twitter post saying that seeing his picture getting viral he thinks that he should go shirtless very frequently and he did not fail to mention that he has returned to his work.

The chief executive of Endeavour along with his spouse participated with the Tesla’s CEO in his vacation to Greece’s Mykonos. An unknown lady was also seen enjoying the vacation with the billionaire.

In a few of the viral images the richest man of the world was noticed in a grey coloured shirt while in the rest of the images he had taken off his shirt.

Meanwhile, the microblogging website, Twitter on July 18 reportedly made allegations on the billionaire of looking for ways to delay the case registered by the social networking platform to compel Musk to complete his merger agreement and buy the stakes of the social media firm for 54.20 dollars each. The firm has requested the court begin the legal proceedings in the month of September to make sure that the contract is not nullified.

The chief executive of Tesla has allegedly messaged the chief executive and chief financial officer of social networking site Twitter before terminating his takeover bid for the microblogging website.

In the message he had asked the officials of the microblogging website that the legal representatives of the firm were making an effort to bring about issues after they urged details related to the position of the billionaire’s funding for a contract to takeover the microblogging website, as per the accusation registered in the Chancery Court.

The billionaire has some times ago bespoke his belittle way of behaving against the microblogging website by sharing tweet with a stack of poop emoji after the social networking platform made allegations on him for bailing out the merger agreement.

When the social media platform filed a lawsuit against the billionaire they had also put forward a response of Musk to a tweet by the chief executive of Twitter with a poop emoticon. Even when Musk noticed a Twitter sharing information about the submission of the poop emoji tweet made by as a proof of his belittle conduct against the platform, he responded by retweeting it with “BS”