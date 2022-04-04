‘Peace. Peace? I hate the word!’- Elon Musk

The founder of Tesla Inc and SpaceX, Elon Musk took to Twitter to state how he hates the word ‘peace.’ Currently, one of the richest people on earth, Musk expressed his views on the social media platform on Sunday, March 3. He mentioned how he hates the word ‘peace’ and whoever cares about it may not need to hear of it. He added that it did not matter to him if some people did not care about the concept.

Peace. Peace? I hate the word. Those who do care about peace (myself aspirationally included) don’t need to hear it. And those who don’t care about peace? Well … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 3, 2022

Previously, Musk had given a statement regarding his refusal to enter Berghain. He stated that he had declined to enter Berghain because the word ‘peace’ was written on the wall. Moreover, he wanted to round off his party weekend at Berlin, Germany by paying a visit to the club. Reports on the matter specified his plans about the club.

However, he posted on the social media platform, Twitter, to throw criticisms at Berghain. He mentioned how he “refused enter” in addition to criticism of the club in the capital of Germany. He expressed the condemnation for the club for keeping in place a particular sign which mentioned ‘PEACE’ on its outer side. Unfortunately, it is still not exactly clear as to why he took the decision to not go inside the Berlin club. Speculations involve it either being his personally desire to not try and get inside, or the horrendously gruelling bouncer knocking him back from entering.

‘They wrote PEACE on the wall at Berghain! I refused enter.’ he initially tweeted.

Exactly four hours post his tweet, he added another post stating his hatred for the word ‘peace.’ Soon after, numerous tweets followed by the users reacting to the sudden outburst of the billionaire. They evidently expressed their love for Berghain, along with the obvious amusement at the occurrence. Visibly, some attempted to establish the foundation on which Berghain is built. They stated how it is the ‘techno temple’ of the German capital, and its motto is ‘Peace, Love and Unity.’ Along with it, some even speculated how Musk could be possibly under the Elinfluence and posting tweets about being declined entry in there. Many other users laughed off at the situation assuming Musk actually got ‘knocked back’ this weekend.

Elon Musk apparently drunk tweeting about being refused entry to Berghain is very funny https://t.co/OkwmOmFjMI — fareed (@it_is_fareed) April 3, 2022

