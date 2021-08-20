Elon Musk says it makes sense for Tesla to make a “Tesla Bot”

Tesla has been working on a supercomputer known as Dojo. As mentioned by Elon Musk, it only made sense that Tesla also made a robot. The prototype may not work initially and will be launched in 2022. Furthermore, the announcement included more details like Dojo will also be operational next year.

Musk said, “Our cars are semi-sentient robots on wheels,” further added, ” It kind of makes sense to put that (the software) onto a human-like (form) as well.” It is considered that the Tesla Bot is an example of Musk’s showmanship. Tesla Bot is only one of the various products the company plans to work on.

Join us to build the future of AI → https://t.co/Gdd4MNet6q pic.twitter.com/86cXMVnJ59 — Tesla (@Tesla) August 20, 2021

With this robot, humans can eliminate dangerous and boring tasks. The human-like appearance would ensure that it can do people’s work which they do not prefer doing themselves. During the event, the bot was human and not a real bot, but Musk said, “Tesla bot will be real”.

Some details about the bot are revealed, like the height of the bot will be 5 feet 8 inches and weighs 125 pounds. The face of the bot will include a screen to include useful information. As the hands of the bots are human-like, they will be able to do almost any difficult task. By using force feedback for balance, 40 electromechanical actuators, with two feet the bot will be able to operate at extremities. Musk joked that the bot will run at 5MPH, which may or may not come true in coming years.

Most importantly Tesla Bot will utilize Tesla’s AI computer, Dojo. The electric vehicle company has already been working on Neural Networks and training the computer. Autopilot cameras used on Tesla cars will also be used on the bot, as bot-eyes. Multi-camera video neural networks will ensure that the bot is much aware of its surroundings. Overall it looks like Tesla has most of the tools required to build a robot. It is obvious that Tesla would be needing more AI experts to build the robot.

Additionally, Musk said, “Things that I think are very hard about having a useful humanoid robot is ‘Can it navigate through the world without being explicitly trained?’ Without explicit line-by-line instructions,” And added, “Can you talk to it and say ‘Pick up that bolt, attach it to the car with that wrench. It should be able to do that.”

Game changers

People from all over the world are surprised about the bot. Among various predictions on the event, “robot” was not part of their imagination. Elon Musk is already known to work on various technology, from energy systems to providing internet connections in rural and urban areas. Elon Musk’s Neurallink is also expected to be operational. In addition to all these, Musk’s Tesla Robot will be a game-changer in the AI industry.

Tesla AI day presented the most amazing real-world AI & engineering effort I have ever seen in my life. — Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) August 20, 2021

Tesla has always been known to be a car and energy system manufacturer. Elon Musk mentioned in the past that Tesla would be known in artificial intelligence. It turns out Tesla is more serious about getting into artificial intelligence than expected.