Elon Musk says its impossible to make “Tesla” private

While replying to a tweet, Elon Musk said that it’s impossible to make Tesla a private company. The tweet said that Musk should probably focus on innovation more. Elon also talked about how most of his mind is occupied by the “Engineering,” “design,” and the “general company operations.” Personally, he would definitely like to focus on inventing new things and innovate, but it won’t be possible as he can’t take Tesla private. And the vast majority of things that he needs to handle takes up a lot of room in his mind.

Tesla’s role in making Elon Musk richer

Even before 2020, Elon was one of the richest persons in the world. But, with the price increase of Tesla’s shares, the net worth of Elon Musk has risen from around $20 billion to $160 billion in a year. And with the inclusion of the company name in the S&P 500 index, the share prices rose even more. Presently, Musk is sitting comfortably as the 2nd richest person in the world. And if the trend continues, we will very soon see him cross Jeff Bezos. This is also a prime reason why Elon would want to keep the company public.

Future of SpaceX’s IPO

Elon Musk is not only famous for one particular achievement. His company SpaceX has already done what no one ever could by sending 4 astronauts to space. It made the total population in the ISS, seven, which is the 1st time in history. And talking about going public, Musk said they plan to do so till it has a predictable revenue growth. The company is probably expecting this from the internet business that they are making through Starlink.

Plus, the fact that the company has partnered up with NASA to take astronauts to space in 2024. It has also signed an agreement with a Japanese businessman for a private flight around the moon. And the company’s big goals to reach Mars in 2026 will also be a very big thing.

Once SpaceX goes public, I don’t think anyone can stop Elon Musk from becoming the world’s richest person. So, it is understandable that Tesla is not going private, and other companies of his are also going public sometime. What are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know in the comments below. Also, if you found our content detailed and useful, do like and share it with your friends.

Also Read: IESA says Electric Vehicle Market in India expected to hit 63Lakh units per annum.